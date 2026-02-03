DELFINGEN: The Delfingen Group joins forces with the Solar Impulse Foundation to strengthen its environmental commitment

Press release

The Delfingen Group joins forces with the Solar Impulse Foundation to strengthen its environmental commitment

ANTEUIL, 3 February - The Delfingen Group is taking a new step forward in implementing its environmental commitments with the announcement of a strategic partnership with the prestigious Solar Impulse Foundation, led by explorer and visionary Bertrand Piccard.

This alliance is the result of a deep convergence of values with those of the Group's management family and aims to give a new dimension to the Group's commitment to sustainable development.

The collaboration has two main objectives:

Create greater resonance: Harness the reputation and network of the Solar Impulse Foundation to raise awareness of the Delfingen Group's commitment and actions in the field, particularly through its Foundation.

Partner with Solutions: Integrate and support the "Efficient Solutions" selected by Bertrand Piccard's team. These economically viable and ecologically protective solutions will enable Delfingen to optimise the environmental impact of its own initiatives, particularly those relating to access to decent housing, education and environmental projects.

"We are convinced that innovation is the key to efficiency. By joining forces with the Solar Impulse Foundation, we are bringing in cutting-edge expertise that will guarantee the relevance and sustainability of our environmental initiatives. It stands as a bold step towards setting an example for future generations," said Gérald Streit, CEO of the Delfingen Group and President of the Delfingen Foundation.

"Instilling a spirit of exploration to challenge the way we see the world and the laws that govern it, inspiring industries to rethink the way they produce and use energy, moving forward responsibly towards qualitative growth - these are the keys to tomorrow's solutions," said Bertrand Piccard, Initiator & President of the Solar Impulse Foundation.

This partnership is a logical follow-up to the Plastic Odyssey initiative in 2021.

(From left to right) Gérald Streit, Bertrand Piccard and Michèle Piccard at the Pioneers Forum on 8 October 2025 in Brussels.

About Delfingen (www.delfingen.com) :

Delfingen is a world leader in electrical cable protection solutions in harsh environments for different types of industries (automotive, robotics, mining, agriculture, energy, etc.). A family-owned company headquartered in France, Delfingen has 3,800 employees and a global presence that ensures proximity to its customers, with 40 offices in 20 countries on four continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia. Delfingen is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ADEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association.

About the Solar Impulse Foundation

Founded by the visionary explorer Bertrand Piccard, the Solar Impulse Foundation works towards a unifying ecology synonymous with prosperity.

By identifying, labelling and promoting clean and profitable innovations around the world, it is accelerating the roll-out of technologies that serve to modernise our economies, reduce waste and increase profits as well as social well-being. This drive is founded on efficiency - achieving more with less - enabling the transition from a destructive and quantitative economy to a qualitative and sustainable one.

To date, more than 1,600 solutions with the "Solar Impulse Efficient Solutions" label have been certified for their environmental and economic performance in the energy, water, mobility, construction, industry and agriculture sectors, and are listed in an open-access search engine, the Solutions Explorer. To promote their adoption, the Foundation is rallying a wide-ranging ecosystem of public and private players, from start-ups to market leaders, including municipalities, governments, investment funds, international organisations and multilateral development banks, with the single objective of an efficient and sustainable transition.

