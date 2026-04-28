DELFINGEN: Availability of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

Press release

Availability of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

ANTEUIL, April 28th, 2026 - The Delfingen Group, a global leader in cable protection solutions for the automotive and industrial markets, announces that its 2025 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on April 28, 2026, under number D.26-0299.

The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document:

The 2025 annual financial report.

The report of the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Information on statutory auditors' fees.

The description of the share buyback program.

The document is available on the company's website at: www.delfingengroup.com/en, under the section Media library.

Next event:

May 5th 2026: publication of Q1 2026 revenue (after market close).

About Delfingen

Delfingen is the world leader in electrical cable protection solutions in very restrictive environments for different types of industries (automotive, robotics, energy, etc.).

A family-owned company, the Group has 3,800 employees and a global presence that ensures proximity to its customers, with 40 offices in 20 countries on four continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Delfingen is at the heart of the strategic objectives of its markets, including electrification, connectivity, safety and environmental standards.

Delfingen is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ALDEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association.



DELFINGEN

Christophe Clerc

Executive Vice President - Finance

cclerc@delfingen.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Benjamin Lehari

Investor Relations

benjamin.lehari@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)6 07 30 93 72

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Isabelle Dray

Press Relations

isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)6 85 36 85 11

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97865-pr_delfingen_en_urd_2025.pdf