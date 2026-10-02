DELFINGEN: Delfingen announces initiation of equity research coverage by TP ICAP with a EUR 63 price target

Press release

Delfingen announces initiation of equity research coverage by TP ICAP with a €63 price target

ANTEUIL, October 2nd, 2026 - The Delfingen Group, a global leader in wiring protection for the industrial and automotive sector, today announces the initiation of equity research coverage of its shares by TP ICAP.

TP ICAP has initiated coverage of Delfingen with a research report entitled "A Cash Flow Champion Disguised as an Auto Supplier" published on October 1st, 2026.

In its report, TP ICAP has issued a Buy recommendation on Delfingen, with a €63 price target, representing 96% upside potential from the closing share price on September 30th, 2026.

This initiation of coverage further strengthens Delfingen's sell-side coverage and contributes to a broader analyst consensus, alongside Euroland Corporate and Oddo BHF.

About Delfingen

Delfingen is the world leader in electrical cable protection solutions in very restrictive environments for different types of industries (robotics, energy, automotive, etc.).

A family-owned company, the Group has 3,800 employees and a global presence that ensures proximity to its customers, with 40 offices in 20 countries on four continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Delfingen is at the heart of the strategic challenges facing its markets: electrification, connectivity, safety, and decarbonization.

Delfingen is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ALDEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association.



DELFINGEN

Christophe Clerc

Executive Vice President - Finance

cclerc@delfingen.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Benjamin Lehari

Investor Relations

benjamin.lehari@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)6 07 30 93 72

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Isabelle Dray

Press Relations

isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)6 85 36 85 11

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100615-cp_delfingen_tp_icap_ven.pdf