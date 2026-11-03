Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Explores Northern New York Lithium Potential Amid Rising U.S. Focus on Critical Mineral Supply

Early-stage property assessment places domestic hard-rock lithium among the company's areas of strategic evaluation

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Domestic Supply Takes on Greater Importance

Lithium-ion battery technology plays an important role in electric transportation and stationary energy storage. As these markets evolve, the resilience of the supply chain - including the availability of key raw materials - remains an important issue for manufacturers, processors and policymakers.

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), publicly traded under ticker symbol ELEK, is assessing a potential hard-rock lithium opportunity in northern New York, near the Canadian border. The company's review is preliminary and exploratory. ELEKTROS has not acquired the property, and no independently verified mineral resource or reserve, feasibility study or economic development case has been established.

Comments from Industry and Government Leaders Highlight the Broader Opportunity

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has discussed the role of lithium-ion batteries in addressing energy storage. During Tesla's first-quarter 2021 earnings call, Musk stated:

"There's no question in my mind whatsoever that the energy storage problem can be solved with lithium-ion batteries." - Elon Musk, Tesla Q1 2021 earnings call.

Musk's remarks concerned the potential of lithium-ion battery technology for energy storage generally. Battery chemistries vary, and his statement is not an assessment of the northern New York property or of ELEKTROS.

President Donald J. Trump has also emphasized the strategic role of critical minerals in U.S. manufacturing and national strength. At the American Mining Roundtable on August 7, 2026, he stated:

"Critical minerals are the raw materials of American strength that power everything from advanced weaponry to automobiles, and we want these essential products to be mined, refined and made right here in the USA with the American skill and American hands." - President Donald J. Trump, American Mining Roundtable, August 7, 2026.

The President's remarks address critical minerals broadly, rather than lithium or the property under review specifically. They do not indicate a government contract, endorsement, funding commitment or other relationship involving ELEKTROS.

Assessing a Possible U.S. Hard-Rock Lithium Pathway

If supported by geology, mineral rights, infrastructure, permitting and commercial economics, a domestic lithium project could potentially provide another source of material for participants in the battery supply chain. A U.S.-based operation might also offer logistical considerations that differ from overseas supply routes.

At this stage, these are matters for investigation - not established advantages or project outcomes. Additional work is needed to determine whether lithium occurs on the property in commercially meaningful quantities and whether development could be technically, legally and financially viable.

Global Market Outlook Keeps Supply in Focus

Benzinga's October 22, 2026 article, "Lithium's $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat," cited a Benchmark Mineral Intelligence outlook that global lithium demand could more than triple by 2050. The outlook discussed a potential need for 134 new mines and more than $100 billion in investment, with electric-vehicle batteries and stationary energy storage contributing to demand.

These industry-wide estimates are not forecasts for ELEKTROS and do not establish the mineral content, scale, value or commercial potential of the New York property. The article discussed companies other than ELEKTROS.

Separate Initiative: Multi-Port EV Charging Patent

In a separate area of activity, ELEKTROS continues to explore potential development relationships involving its multi-port electric-vehicle charging patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. The company considers its EV charging technology initiative and its review of lithium opportunities to be distinct activities.

ELEKTROS is not announcing a completed prototype, patent license, customer deployment, adoption milestone or revenue associated with the patent.

Due Diligence Will Guide Any Further Steps

Potential next steps in evaluating the northern New York opportunity may include confirming property ownership and mineral rights; obtaining independent geological review and sampling; examining environmental and permitting requirements; assessing infrastructure and possible processing routes; and evaluating transportation, financing and transaction structure.

Management believes that a disciplined review is necessary before any commitment is made. Any decision to advance will depend on the results of due diligence and an assessment of technical, regulatory, financial and commercial factors.

Commitment to Measured Progress

ELEKTROS appreciates the continued interest of shareholders and others following developments in North American lithium. The company intends to continue evaluating opportunities while recognizing that early-stage concepts must be validated before they can be described as viable projects.

Management expresses gratitude to Almighty God as the company works toward measurable progress. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell securities or a recommendation to purchase ELEK shares.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is publicly traded on the OTC market under ticker symbol ELEK. The company's areas of interest include hard-rock lithium opportunities, EV charging infrastructure and patented EV charging technology. The northern New York property discussed in this release has not been acquired by ELEKTROS and is not a producing mine.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws concerning a possible property acquisition, lithium mineralization, resources, mining, processing, transportation, tariffs, financing, potential customers, charging technology and commercial opportunities. These statements reflect current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. ELEKTROS has not announced a completed acquisition of the northern New York property, an independently verified mineral resource or reserve, a feasibility study, a mining permit, an operating mine, a production schedule, a refinery supply agreement or a commercial charging prototype.

Actual results may differ materially because of risks and uncertainties, including geological uncertainty; title and mineral-rights issues; permitting and environmental obligations; capital availability; commodity-price changes; processing capacity; transportation and logistics; counterparties; technology development; competition; and market volatility. ELEK is a speculative microcap security, and investors could lose some or all of their invested capital. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and consult their financial, legal and tax advisers before making an investment decision. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC Ticker Symbol: ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: elektros.energy

Industry, Policy and Patent References

Industry, Policy and Patent References

Elon Musk, Tesla Q1 2021 earnings call transcript, April 27, 2021 - https://stockanalysis.com/stocks/tsla/transcripts/4284-q1-2021/

President Donald J. Trump, remarks at the American Mining Roundtable, August 7, 2026 - https://rollcall.com/factbase/trump/transcript/donald-trump-remarks-roundtable-american-mining-august-7-2026/

Benzinga, October 22, 2026: "Lithium's $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat" - https://www.benzinga.com/markets/commodities/26/10/62523013/lithiums-100-billion-supply-gap-hands-albemarle-a-domestic-moat

U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 - https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-otc-elek-explores-northern-new-york-lithium-potential-amid-rising-u.s.-focus-on-1245510