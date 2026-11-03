Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) continues to advance its climate action with the validation by SBTi Services of its 2050 net-zero science-based target, together with new science-based near-term targets for 2035. The Group is the first company to be validated according to the new SBTi guidance dedicated to the chemical industry.

Placing decarbonization at the heart of its long-term development, notably to meet its customers' needs for lower-carbon solutions, Arkema has set itself a science-based net-zero target validated by SBTi Services covering Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, and aims to reduce its absolute emissions by 90% by 2050 compared with 2019. Arkema will prioritize reducing its emissions and will use neutralization only for the remaining 10% of residual emissions, in accordance with SBTi criteria.

In the nearer term, Arkema, which has already achieved its 2030 targets thanks to its numerous decarbonization initiatives, is continuing on its 1.5°C trajectory, in line with the Paris Agreement, by setting new science-based 2035 targets validated by SBTi Services. The Group now commits to reducing its absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 58.07% by 2035 from a 2019 base year. Within this target and within the same timeframe, Arkema commits to:

reducing by 22.39% its absolute Scope 1 emissions from the production of non-primary chemicals (as defined by the SBTi Chemical Sector Pathways and Implementation Criteria V1.0), covering all of the Group's production activities;

reducing by 78.44% all remaining absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Arkema also commits to reducing its absolute Scope 3 emissions by 68.57% by 2035 from a 2019 base year.

This climate plan is supported by a cumulative investment envelope of up to €400 million over the 2022-2035 period, intended notably to finance process improvement and energy efficiency projects. Arkema will also continue transitioning its energy mix toward low-carbon sources. Lastly, the Group will pursue its Scope 3 emissions reduction initiatives, notably by gradually reducing its most emissions-intensive activities in favor of lower-carbon alternatives and by engaging its suppliers in their own decarbonization journey.

"The validation by SBTi Services of our 2035 and 2050 targets marks another important milestone in our climate journey. We are proud of the progress achieved thanks to the commitment of our teams and partners, and remain fully determined to maintain this momentum in order to help build a more sustainable and resilient industry", said Emmanuelle Bromet, Sustainable Development Vice President of Arkema.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a corporate climate action organization that enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis. It develops standards, tools and guidance that allow companies to set greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets to reach net-zero by 2050 at the latest. SBTi Services Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the SBTi, delivers target-validation services.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a world leader in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into three complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 85% of Group sales in 2025, and a Primary Materials segment regrouping well-positioned large scale industrials activities. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €9.1 billion in 2025 and operates in some 55 countries with 20,700 employees worldwide

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Contacts:

Investor relations contacts:

Béatrice Zilm +33 (0)1 49 00 75 58 beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

James Poutier +33 (0)1 49 00 73 12 james.poutier@arkema.com

Alexis Noël +33 (0)1 49 00 74 37 alexis.noel@arkema.com

Franck Zhang +33 (0)1 49 00 72 08 franck.zhang@arkema.com

Media Contact:

Anne Plaisance +33 (0)6 81 87 48 77 anne.plaisance@arkema.com