

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG (FME.DE, FMS), a provider of kidney care products and services, on Tuesday reported lower profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, while revenue edged up from the previous year.



Further, the firm narrowed its full-year operating income guidance to the lower half of its previous range amid anticipated headwinds in the fourth quarter.



The company now expects operating income growth to be between flat, and a negative mid-single digit percent growth rate compared to prior year.



Fresenius previously expected operating income to range between a positive and negative mid-single digit percent growth rate.



Further, the firm continues to expect revenue growth to be broadly flat compared to prior year



For the third quarter, the company's net income attributable to shareholders declined 42 percent to €160 million from €275 million in the year-ago quarter.



Basic earnings per share fell 35 percent to €0.61 per share from €0.94 per share a year earlier.



Profitability was weighed down by €108 million in one-time costs related to the revised China strategy, mainly impairment, scrappage and termination expenses.



Adjusted net income dropped to €291 million from €322 million in the previous year quarter.



Adjusted basic earnings per share, however, rose to €1.11 from €1.10 a year earlier.



Operating income decreased 19 percent to €384 million from €477 million in the previous year quarter, and adjusted operating income fell 5 percent to €545 million.



Revenue increased 1 percent to €4.94 billion from €4.89 billion in the prior-year quarter. Group revenue dropped 1 percent at constant currency basis, while it edged up 0.1 percent organically.



On the XETRA in Germany, the shares were trading 0.44 percent lower at 40.32 euros.



In overnight activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.49 percent lower at $22.50 after closing Monday's trading 0.62 percent higher.



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