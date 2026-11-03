Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQX: AAGAF) (FSE: QP2) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders of Silver47 (the "Shareholders") have approved the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) involving Silver47 and Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (TSX: BNKR) (OTCQB: BHLL) ("Bunker Hill"), pursuant to which Bunker Hill will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Silver47 (the "Shares"), and that the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") has granted the final order approving the Arrangement.

The Arrangement was approved at Silver47's special meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on October 27, 2026 by (i) 97.57% of the votes cast by Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting, and (ii) 96.48% of the votes cast by Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting, excluding votes cast by certain Shareholders that were required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

On November 2, 2026, the Court granted the final order approving the Arrangement.

Subject to obtaining all remaining required approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of all remaining conditions to closing, the Arrangement is expected to close on or about November 5, 2026. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Shareholders will receive 0.1724 of a share of common stock of Bunker Hill for each Share held.

Following closing of the Arrangement, the Shares are expected to be de-listed from and/or cease trading on the TSXV, OTCQX and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as soon as practicable following completion of the Arrangement (the "De-Listing"). Following the De-Listing, it is anticipated that Silver47 will apply to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

For a more detailed description of the Arrangement, please refer to Silver47's management information circular dated September 24, 2026, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://silver-47.com/investors/agm.

About Silver47 Exploration Corp

Silver47 Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on uncovering and developing silver-rich deposits in North America. Silver47 is creating a leading high-grade U.S.-focused silver developer with a combined resource totaling 236 Moz AgEq at 334 g/t AgEq inferred and 10 Moz AgEq at 333 g/t AgEq indicated. With operations in Alaska, Nevada and New Mexico, Silver47 is anchored in some of America's most prolific mining jurisdictions. For detailed information regarding the resource estimates, assumptions and technical reports, please refer to the NI 43-101 technical reports and other filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Silver47 trades on the TSXV under the ticker symbol AGA and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol AAGAF.

Neither the TSX, TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such statements relate to future events or the Company's future plans, performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "potential", "could", "may", "will" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: the closing of the Arrangement on November 5, 2026; the ability of Silver47 and Bunker Hill to obtain all remaining required approvals; the ability of Silver47 and Bunker Hill to satisfy or waive all remaining conditions to closing of the Arrangement; the de-listing of Silver47's securities; and Silver47 ceasing to be a reporting issuer.

These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding: the expected outcomes of the Arrangement; the ability of Silver47 and Bunker Hill to complete the Arrangement on the terms described herein, or at all, including receipt of required regulatory approvals, shareholder approvals, court approvals, stock exchange approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions; the expected synergies related to the Arrangement in respect of strategy, operations and other matters; the accuracy of geological interpretations; continuity of mineralization; the Company's ability to obtain necessary permits and approvals; availability of financing and personnel to carry out planned programs; future commodity prices; and general business and economic conditions.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to: risks inherent in mineral exploration, including unexpected results or outcomes; risks that visual observations of mineralization may not be confirmed by assay results and may not be indicative of grade, continuity or the potential to define a mineral resource; delays or inability to obtain required permits and approvals; availability and cost of financing, labour and equipment; changes in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates; political, regulatory and environmental risks in the jurisdictions where the Company operates; community or social risks; risks relating to completion and anticipated benefits of the proposed Arrangement; and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such statements should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements.

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