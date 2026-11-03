

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $821 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $108 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $858 million or $1.77 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $22.335 billion from $20.372 billion last year.



Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $821 Mln. vs. $108 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.70 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $22.335 Bln vs. $20.372 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.50 To $ 5.80



Guidance is adjusted EPS



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