

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $3.242 billion, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $3.541 billion, or $0.62 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.985 billion or $0.87 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.4% to $16.583 billion from $16.654 billion last year.



Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.242 Bln. vs. $3.541 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $16.583 Bln vs. $16.654 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.95 To $ 3.05 Full year revenue guidance: $ 62.0 B To $ 64.0 B



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