NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai to Showcase AI-Powered Event Technology at IAEE Expo Expo 2026

Company to Demonstrate Its Newly Launched Map D AI-Assisted Dynamic Booth Pricing Technology

Following Strong Engagement at New York Event Planner Expo, Company Plans Increased Presence at Industry Events Over the Next 12 Months

TORONTO, ON, AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company focused on event technology and enterprise software, today announced that it plans to showcase its expanding event technology portfolio at Expo! Expo! 2026, the International Association of Exhibitions and Events' (IAEE) Annual Meeting & Exhibition, taking place November 16-18, 2026, at the Baird Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The upcoming event follows Nextech3D.ai's recent participation in the New York Event Planner Expo, where the Company engaged directly with prospective customers and event-industry professionals.

At Expo! Expo! 2026, Nextech3D.ai plans to showcase Map D, Eventdex and its recently launched AI-assisted dynamic booth pricing capabilities as the Company increases its direct engagement with event organizers and other industry professionals.

The Company also plans to increase its presence at industry conferences, trade shows and business development events over the next 12 months as part of a broader strategy to expand brand awareness, introduce its technology to more prospective customers and grow its event technology customer base.

Expanding Nextech3D.ai's Presence in the Event Industry

Expo! Expo! 2026 brings together professionals from across the exhibitions and events ecosystem. The IAEE program includes content for organizers, exhibitors, suppliers and other industry stakeholders, including topics related to AI and digital innovation, event operations and attendee experience.

The event's published buyer list includes professionals from organizations including the American Heart Association, American Petroleum Institute, American Institute of Architects, ASAE, American Bankers Association, American Academy of Dermatology and Clarion Events North America, among others.

For Nextech3D.ai, the event provides an opportunity to demonstrate its technology directly to event-industry professionals and prospective customers, develop new business relationships and gather direct market feedback.

Showcasing AI-Assisted Dynamic Booth Pricing

A key technology Nextech3D.ai plans to showcase at Expo! Expo! 2026 is its recently launched AI-assisted dynamic booth pricing functionality for Map D. The technology is designed to provide event organizers with additional tools for managing booth pricing as inventory is sold using organizer-defined pricing parameters and rules.

The functionality is designed to move beyond static booth pricing throughout an event's sales cycle, giving organizers greater flexibility in managing the pricing of available booth inventory while maintaining control over applicable pricing parameters.

The launch represents part of Nextech3D.ai's broader strategy to incorporate AI-assisted capabilities across its event technology portfolio, with a growing focus on automation, analytics, revenue management and event-commerce workflows.

Building on New York Event Planner Expo Momentum

The New York Event Planner Expo provided the Company with an opportunity to demonstrate its event technology platforms directly to prospective customers and other industry professionals, strengthen industry relationships and gather direct market feedback.

The Company believes that participating directly in industry events provides opportunities to increase awareness of its growing event technology portfolio while allowing its sales and product teams to engage directly with event organizers and other industry professionals.

Expanding Industry Engagement Over the Next 12 Months

Nextech3D.ai plans to increase its participation in relevant industry conferences, trade shows and other business development events over the next 12 months.

The expanded industry outreach is intended to support the Company's broader go-to-market strategy by:

Increasing awareness of the Nextech3D.ai, Map D and Eventdex brands

Introducing the Company's technology to additional event organizers and prospective customers

Creating new business development opportunities

Demonstrating the Company's expanding AI-assisted capabilities

Strengthening relationships across the exhibitions and events industry

Gathering direct customer feedback to help inform future product development

The Company intends for its increased industry presence to complement its existing sales, digital marketing and business development initiatives.

Management Commentary

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai, commented:

"We were very encouraged by the level of engagement our team experienced at the New York Event Planner Expo and the opportunity it gave us to put our technology directly in front of event organizers and prospective customers. Our next major industry event is Expo! Expo! 2026, where we plan to showcase Map D, Eventdex and our latest AI-assisted capabilities to an even broader group of event-industry professionals."

Mr. Gappelberg continued:

"Going forward, we plan to increase our presence at industry conferences and trade shows over the next 12 months. Getting our technology directly in front of event organizers plays an integral role in driving awareness of our brands, expanding our prospective customer base and supporting our broader event technology growth strategy."

"The recent launch of our AI-assisted dynamic booth pricing represents an important milestone in that strategy. We are focused on developing technology that can help organizers not only manage events more efficiently, but also make better-informed decisions around pricing and event inventory. We look forward to demonstrating these capabilities at Expo! Expo! and continuing to increase our engagement with event organizers and the broader exhibitions industry."

Expanding the Event Technology Platform

Nextech3D.ai is developing an event technology portfolio through Map D and Eventdex, with an increasing emphasis on AI-assisted functionality, automation, analytics and revenue-management tools. The Company's development strategy includes exploring additional capabilities designed to help organizers improve how event inventory is managed, priced and sold.

These initiatives remain subject to continued product development, testing and customer adoption, and there can be no assurance regarding their timing, commercial adoption or financial contribution.

On May 28, 2026 the company previously announced the

issuance of 1,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.14 per share to a service provider in satisfaction of amounts owing. These shares have now been issued. The common shares are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on March 1, 2027. The issuance remains subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company focused on developing and commercializing technology solutions across event technology, interactive mapping, engagement and enterprise applications. Its portfolio includes Eventdex, Map D, KraftyLab and KATE, which form the foundation of the Company's evolving AI-first enterprise software strategy.

Investor Relations Contact

Adam S. Holdsworth

MZ Group - MZ North America

305-341-9451

NTAR@mzgroup.us

Company Contact

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

Nextech3D.ai Corp.

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

investors@nextechar.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements concerning the Company's AI strategy, future AI-assisted capabilities, product development, customer adoption, commercialization, future industry-event participation, business development initiatives and future business prospects.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including technology-development and product-performance risks, customer-adoption risks, competitive conditions, availability of capital, third-party technology dependencies, regulatory developments, data-security and privacy requirements and AI-related operating costs.

There can be no assurance that the Company's AI strategy, event-industry initiatives or product-development efforts will achieve anticipated efficiencies, customer adoption, commercial opportunities or financial benefits. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-to-showcase-ai-powered-event-technology-at-iaee-expo-1245535