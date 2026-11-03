Greene Concepts, Inc.: Greene Concepts Highlights Versatile Beverage Manufacturing

Company emphasizes packaging versatility and established production capabilities to support evolving beverage industry needs.

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today announced that it is highlighting its versatile beverage manufacturing capabilities as the Company continues emphasizing co-packing, private-label production, and commercial manufacturing opportunities.

With established production infrastructure and access to company-controlled artesian water resources, Greene Concepts supports multiple packaging configurations designed to accommodate different beverage products, customer specifications, and distribution requirements.

Manufacturing Versatility Across Multiple Product Formats

Greene Concepts' manufacturing operations support 16.9-ounce, 20-ounce, and 1-liter PET bottles, along with gallon-sized containers and various case configurations. Its flagship Be Water product utilizes durable 24-gram, food-grade PET bottles in established 6-pack and 24-pack formats.

These capabilities provide beverage brands with packaging options while supporting production planning, operational efficiency, and consistent quality standards. The Company's established bottling infrastructure also allows it to evaluate different production requirements and packaging needs as commercial opportunities develop.

Supporting Co-Packing and Private-Label Growth

Beyond its Be Water brand, Greene Concepts has experience supporting third-party beverage production and private-label manufacturing, providing businesses with access to established bottling infrastructure without requiring investment in their own facilities.

The Company emphasizes collaboration with prospective customers to evaluate product specifications, packaging requirements, and production considerations while maintaining established quality-control and sanitation procedures.

Greene Concepts continues evaluating commercial opportunities that align with its manufacturing capabilities, available resources, and long-term business objectives.

Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, stated, "Our manufacturing facility allows us to support different beverage products, packaging formats, and customer requirements. As we expand our focus on co-packing and private-label opportunities, we believe our existing infrastructure and production experience provide a strong foundation for building dependable, long-term commercial relationships."

To learn more about Be Water and the philosophy behind the brand, please visit https://www.bewaterbeyou.com.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts, Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - @inkw2025 and @bewaterbeyou

About Be Water

Be Water is an American artesian spring water brand sourced from certified artesian wells and a naturally replenished aquifer formed nearly one billion years ago beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains and bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina by Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW).

Naturally filtered through layers of ancient bedrock, Be Water absorbs naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes-including calcium, magnesium, and silica-that create its smooth taste and natural alkalinity. The water is gently filtered and ozone-treated to ensure purity while preserving its inherent character, with nothing added and nothing stripped away.

Nature-not machines-defines its purity and balance.

Be Water is bottled in premium BPA-free bottles designed with a durable 24-gram construction and priced for everyday hydration, bridging the gap between luxury imported waters and commodity bottled tap water. Bottled in Marion, North Carolina, Be Water reflects American craftsmanship, transparency, and responsible aquifer stewardship.

In addition to its flagship brand, Greene Concepts operates a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility providing private-label and co-packing services for select beverage partners.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts, Inc.

Versatile Beverage Manufacturing Capabilities (INKW)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-highlights-versatile-beverage-manufacturing-1244953