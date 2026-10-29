Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Advances Municipal Water Supply Discussions Amid Regional Water Challenges

Company explores supplemental groundwater supply opportunities as North Carolina communities evaluate long-term water reliability

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today announced continued progress in preliminary discussions concerning a potential municipal groundwater supply arrangement, representing an opportunity to expand the Company's commercial water operations beyond traditional bottled-water distribution.

The discussions involve evaluating Greene Concepts' existing groundwater resources as a potential supplemental water source for a municipal utility facing water supply challenges. Municipal representatives have visited the Company's facility and collected water samples for testing. Additional engineering and technical evaluations are being pursued to determine the feasibility of a longer-term supply arrangement.

Regional Water Supply Challenges

The potential opportunity comes amid documented water supply concerns in western North Carolina.

On May 15, 2026, the City of Marion implemented Stage 2 mandatory water conservation restrictions in response to severe drought conditions affecting the Catawba-Wateree River Basin.

In a June 26 announcement, Marion officials reported declining water levels at municipal raw-water intakes, particularly Clear Creek and Mackey Creek. The City subsequently reinforced its conservation requirements through a June 30 enforcement notice.

These developments illustrate the importance of evaluating reliable supplemental water resources as communities plan for changing environmental conditions and long-term infrastructure needs.

Official municipal references:

City of Marion - Stage 2 Water Shortage Advisory

City of Marion - June 26 Water Supply Update

City of Marion - June 30 Enforcement Notice

Leveraging Existing Groundwater Resources

Greene Concepts operates its bottling facility in North Cove, near Marion, utilizing artesian groundwater sourced from the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The Company's established water infrastructure and operating experience provide a foundation for evaluating additional commercial and institutional water supply opportunities.

The Company's recently completed bulk-water transfer pipeline, announced October 20, 2026, further supports its ability to pursue larger-volume commercial distribution through a dedicated tanker-loading system.

"Reliable access to water is essential for communities and businesses," said Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts. "We believe our existing groundwater resources and infrastructure may provide opportunities to support supplemental water needs while expanding the commercial applications of our operations."

Next Steps and Commercial Outlook

Greene Concepts continues evaluating the technical, operational, and commercial requirements associated with a potential municipal supply arrangement. Further progress will depend on water-quality results, engineering assessments, sustainable groundwater availability, applicable regulatory requirements, and mutually acceptable commercial terms.

While no municipal supply agreement has been finalized, the Company views this initiative as part of its broader strategy to develop additional water supply opportunities alongside its established Be Water retail and commercial manufacturing operations.

"Our objective is to responsibly develop the resources and capabilities already in place at our Marion facility," Greene added. "As these evaluations progress, we see potential to establish additional commercial relationships while contributing to long-term water supply solutions."

To learn more about Be Water and the philosophy behind the brand, please visit https://www.bewaterbeyou.com.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts , Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - @inkw2025 and @bewaterbeyou

About Be Water

Be Water is an American artesian spring water brand sourced from certified artesian wells and a naturally replenished aquifer formed nearly one billion years ago beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains and bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina by Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW).

Naturally filtered through layers of ancient bedrock, Be Water absorbs naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes-including calcium, magnesium, and silica-that create its smooth taste and natural alkalinity. The water is gently filtered and ozone-treated to ensure purity while preserving its inherent character, with nothing added and nothing stripped away.

Nature-not machines-defines its purity and balance.

Be Water is bottled in premium BPA-free bottles designed with a durable 24-gram construction and priced for everyday hydration, bridging the gap between luxury imported waters and commodity bottled tap water. Bottled in Marion, North Carolina, Be Water reflects American craftsmanship, transparency, and responsible aquifer stewardship.

In addition to its flagship brand, Greene Concepts operates a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility providing private-label and co-packing services for select beverage partners.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

Greene Concepts Bottling Plant Picture

Greene Concepts Bulk Water Pipeline 3

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-advances-municipal-water-supply-discussions-amid-1243472