Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Advances Bulk Water and Co-Packing Strategy

Company leverages existing water infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities to pursue diversified commercial growth

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today announced its continued advancement of a diversified commercial strategy focused on bulk-water distribution, co-packing, private-label manufacturing, and expanded water supply opportunities.

The strategy leverages the Company's groundwater resources and manufacturing infrastructure to pursue opportunities beyond traditional bottled-water retail distribution.

Expanding Commercial Water Distribution

Greene Concepts' completed bulk-water pipeline connects its Marion facility to a roadside tanker-loading location, allowing food-grade tanker trucks to collect artesian water without traditional consumer packaging.

Water sourced from the Company's aquifer beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains undergoes fine filtration and ozone treatment before reaching the loading point.

The Company continues focusing on bulk-water supply opportunities to expand distribution to beverage manufacturers, bottling operations, and other commercial customers.

Building a Diversified Water Business

Alongside bulk-water distribution, Greene Concepts is pursuing co-packing and private-label manufacturing opportunities while prioritizing partnerships that support infrastructure utilization, operational efficiency, and long-term growth.

The Company is also evaluating potential municipal and community water supply opportunities, which remain exploratory and subject to feasibility assessments, applicable approvals, and definitive agreements.

Be Water remains an established consumer brand alongside the Company's commercial water operations.

Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, stated:

"Our manufacturing capabilities, groundwater resources, and bulk-water infrastructure provide opportunities to serve customers beyond traditional retail distribution. Our goal is to build a stronger, more diversified water business."

Mr. Greene continued:

"We are focused on leveraging our existing assets, developing lasting partnerships, and creating opportunities that support operational efficiency and long-term value."

Greene Concepts intends to continue advancing its commercial water supply and manufacturing strategy while pursuing opportunities aligned with its long-term business objectives.

To learn more about Be Water and the philosophy behind the brand, please visit https://www.bewaterbeyou.com.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts, Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - @inkw2025 and @bewaterbeyou

About Be Water

Be Water is an American artesian spring water brand sourced from certified artesian wells and a naturally replenished aquifer formed nearly one billion years ago beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains and bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina by Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW).

Naturally filtered through layers of ancient bedrock, Be Water absorbs naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes-including calcium, magnesium, and silica-that create its smooth taste and natural alkalinity. The water is gently filtered and ozone-treated to ensure purity while preserving its inherent character, with nothing added and nothing stripped away.

Nature-not machines-defines its purity and balance.

Be Water is bottled in premium BPA-free bottles designed with a durable 24-gram construction and priced for everyday hydration, bridging the gap between luxury imported waters and commodity bottled tap water. Bottled in Marion, North Carolina, Be Water reflects American craftsmanship, transparency, and responsible aquifer stewardship.

In addition to its flagship brand, Greene Concepts operates a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility providing private-label and co-packing services for select beverage partners.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE Greene Concepts Inc.

Greene Concepts Bulk Water Transport

Greene Concepts Co-Packing & Private Label Mfg

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-advances-bulk-water-and-co-packing-strategy-1245565