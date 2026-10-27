Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Highlights Manufacturing and Distribution Growth Opportunities

Company emphasizes integrated production, supply chain coordination, and expanding commercial opportunities for beverage brands

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today highlighted its integrated approach to beverage manufacturing, packaging, inventory planning, and distribution coordination as the company pursues additional commercial relationships and growth opportunities.

As beverage brands expand into larger retail and distribution markets, successful manufacturing requires more than producing a quality product. Packaging configurations, inventory availability, warehousing, and transportation scheduling must work together to support reliable fulfillment and customer expectations.

Through its Marion facility, Greene Concepts offers co-packing, private-label, and white-label manufacturing capabilities designed to support these requirements while creating opportunities to serve emerging and established beverage brands.

Connecting Manufacturing With Commercial Growth

Retailers and distributors often require specific packaging formats, pallet configurations, labeling, shipment documentation, and delivery schedules. Greene Concepts emphasizes coordinating these requirements early in the manufacturing process to support efficient product movement into commercial distribution channels.

"Manufacturing a quality beverage is only one part of building a successful beverage business," said Lenny Greene, Chief Executive Officer of Greene Concepts, Inc. "Our focus is on connecting production, packaging, and distribution planning to help support our customers' needs while positioning Greene Concepts for additional commercial opportunities."

The company continues exploring opportunities to expand its manufacturing relationships, strengthen distribution coordination, and support customers entering new retail and commercial markets.

Positioning for Long-Term Growth

Greene Concepts believes its manufacturing infrastructure, packaging flexibility, and coordinated approach to supply chain planning provide a foundation for pursuing additional co-packing, private-label, and commercial distribution opportunities.

"As we expand our commercial reach, our goal is to build lasting customer relationships and strengthen the processes that support dependable fulfillment," Greene continued. "We see opportunities to grow alongside beverage brands seeking manufacturing solutions that can support their evolving distribution needs."

By connecting production with inventory management, warehouse coordination, and transportation planning, Greene Concepts aims to strengthen its existing operations while supporting future business development and market expansion.

To learn more about Be Water and the philosophy behind the brand, please visit https://www.bewaterbeyou.com.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts, Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - @inkw2025 and @bewaterbeyou

About Be Water

Be Water is an American artesian spring water brand sourced from certified artesian wells and a naturally replenished aquifer formed nearly one billion years ago beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains and bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina by Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW).

Naturally filtered through layers of ancient bedrock, Be Water absorbs naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes-including calcium, magnesium, and silica-that create its smooth taste and natural alkalinity. The water is gently filtered and ozone-treated to ensure purity while preserving its inherent character, with nothing added and nothing stripped away.

Nature-not machines-defines its purity and balance.

Be Water is bottled in premium BPA-free bottles designed with a durable 24-gram construction and priced for everyday hydration, bridging the gap between luxury imported waters and commodity bottled tap water. Bottled in Marion, North Carolina, Be Water reflects American craftsmanship, transparency, and responsible aquifer stewardship.

In addition to its flagship brand, Greene Concepts operates a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility providing private-label and co-packing services for select beverage partners.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-highlights-manufacturing-and-distribution-growth-1242266