Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Highlights Groundwater Resources and Commercial Opportunities

Company builds on established water infrastructure to support responsible growth and expanded commercial applications

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today announced its continued focus on leveraging existing groundwater resources to support expanded commercial and institutional water supply opportunities.

The Company's operations utilize artesian groundwater sourced from beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. These established resources support bottled-water production and beverage manufacturing while providing a foundation for evaluating additional commercial applications.

This initiative builds upon the Company's previously announced municipal water supply discussions, which highlighted the potential use of Greene Concepts' existing groundwater resources to support supplemental water needs. Additional details were provided in the Company's October 29, 2026 press release.

Expanding Groundwater Applications

Greene Concepts is assessing opportunities to supply larger quantities of water to commercial, institutional, and potentially municipal customers. These evaluations consider groundwater availability, water quality, infrastructure capabilities, and long-term operational reliability.

The Company's recently completed bulk-water transfer pipeline provides additional distribution flexibility through a dedicated tanker-loading system, complementing its existing bottling operations.

Responsible Resource Management

As Greene Concepts explores additional opportunities, maintaining water quality and responsible groundwater management remain important priorities.

The Company recognizes that long-term commercial development requires balancing new customer opportunities with existing operations and sustainable resource utilization.

Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, stated:

"Our natural water resources and existing infrastructure are important assets that provide opportunities beyond traditional bottled-water production. We believe these capabilities can support additional commercial relationships while maintaining our commitment to quality and responsible operations."

Mr. Greene continued:

"Our objective is to build on the resources already in place, carefully evaluate new opportunities, and develop a stronger, more diversified water business that creates lasting value."

Greene Concepts remains focused on responsibly developing its groundwater resources to support new commercial relationships and long-term business growth.

To learn more about Be Water and the philosophy behind the brand, please visit https://www.bewaterbeyou.com.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts , Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - @inkw2025 and @bewaterbeyou

About Be Water

Be Water is an American artesian spring water brand sourced from certified artesian wells and a naturally replenished aquifer formed nearly one billion years ago beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains and bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina by Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW).

Naturally filtered through layers of ancient bedrock, Be Water absorbs naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes-including calcium, magnesium, and silica-that create its smooth taste and natural alkalinity. The water is gently filtered and ozone-treated to ensure purity while preserving its inherent character, with nothing added and nothing stripped away.

Nature-not machines-defines its purity and balance.

Be Water is bottled in premium BPA-free bottles designed with a durable 24-gram construction and priced for everyday hydration, bridging the gap between luxury imported waters and commodity bottled tap water. Bottled in Marion, North Carolina, Be Water reflects American craftsmanship, transparency, and responsible aquifer stewardship.

In addition to its flagship brand, Greene Concepts operates a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility providing private-label and co-packing services for select beverage partners.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

Greene Concepts Plant (Leveraging Resources)

Greene Concepts Responsible Stewardship

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-highlights-groundwater-resources-and-commercial-1245551