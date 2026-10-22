Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Partners with Mission Springs Water Foundation to Support Faith-Driven Clean Water Mission

Full truckloads of customized 500 mL artesian spring water will support Mission Springs' mission to provide clean drinking water, compassion and hope to those in need

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today announced a new production partnership with Mission Springs Water Foundation, a faith-based nonprofit dedicated to providing clean drinking water to individuals, families and communities in need.

Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts and led by President and Co-Founder Joshua Nelson, Mission Springs Water Foundation operates around a simple but powerful purpose: to provide clean, life-giving water while sharing the love and hope of Jesus Christ through practical service. The Foundation's outreach begins within the United States with a broader vision of supporting clean-water needs in communities around the world.

Through the partnership, Mission Springs Water Foundation will purchase full truckloads of customized-label 16.9 oz (500 mL) bottled water produced at Greene Concepts' Marion, North Carolina bottling facility. The water will be sourced from Greene Concepts' naturally replenishing aquifer beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains, providing Mission Springs with premium artesian spring water to support its charitable outreach.

Mission Springs' efforts are designed to turn bottled water into a vehicle for service and encouragement. Through relationships with churches, ministries, nonprofit organizations and community partners, the Foundation seeks to place clean drinking water directly into the hands of people who need it while sharing a message of faith, compassion and hope.

"Mission Springs was founded on the belief that clean water is a gift from God and that we have an opportunity to share that gift with others," said Joshua Nelson, President and Co-Founder of Mission Springs Water Foundation. "Our goal is to serve people in practical ways while sharing hope and compassion, and we are excited to work with Greene Concepts to help us expand that mission through high-quality artesian spring water."

"We are honored to support Joshua and Mission Springs Water Foundation in this incredible mission," said Lenny Greene, Chief Executive Officer of Greene Concepts, Inc. "Water is one of God's most essential gifts, and having water from our Blue Ridge Mountains source used to help people in need gives this relationship a very special meaning for Greene Concepts."

Greene added, "This partnership is about more than producing and shipping bottled water. It is about using the resources God has provided to help others, and we look forward to supporting Mission Springs as its outreach and impact continue to grow."

To learn more about Mission Springs Water Foundation and its clean-water mission, visit Mission Springs Water Foundation.

To learn more about Be Water and the philosophy behind the brand, please visit https://www.bewaterbeyou.com.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts , Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - @inkw2025 and @bewaterbeyou

About Be Water

Be Water is an American artesian spring water brand sourced from certified artesian wells and a naturally replenished aquifer formed nearly one billion years ago beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains and bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina by Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW).

Naturally filtered through layers of ancient bedrock, Be Water absorbs naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes-including calcium, magnesium, and silica-that create its smooth taste and natural alkalinity. The water is gently filtered and ozone-treated to ensure purity while preserving its inherent character, with nothing added and nothing stripped away.

Nature-not machines-defines its purity and balance.

Be Water is bottled in premium BPA-free bottles designed with a durable 24-gram construction and priced for everyday hydration, bridging the gap between luxury imported waters and commodity bottled tap water. Bottled in Marion, North Carolina, Be Water reflects American craftsmanship, transparency, and responsible aquifer stewardship.

In addition to its flagship brand, Greene Concepts operates a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility providing private-label and co-packing services for select beverage partners.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

Mission Springs Water 2

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-partners-with-mission-springs-water-foundation-t-1239796