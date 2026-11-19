Company highlights how evolving beverage preferences influence product development, packaging decisions, and commercial manufacturing opportunities.

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today announced its continued emphasis on aligning evolving consumer preferences with practical beverage manufacturing, co-packing, and private-label production opportunities.

Consumer expectations involving convenience, product quality, packaging, and value increasingly influence how beverage brands develop and position their products. Greene Concepts recognizes that meeting these expectations requires thoughtful production planning, dependable manufacturing, and commercially practical packaging solutions.

Connecting Consumer Preferences with Production Decisions

Individual bottles, multipacks, and larger containers serve different consumer needs, creating opportunities for beverage businesses to evaluate product formats and packaging configurations.

These considerations extend to bottle specifications, labeling, packaging materials, production scheduling, and quality-control requirements. Aligning these elements with customer expectations helps beverage brands pursue product opportunities while maintaining operational consistency.

Greene Concepts' existing manufacturing operations support multiple PET bottle formats, gallon-sized containers, and various packaging configurations, providing a foundation for addressing different commercial manufacturing requirements.

Supporting Customer-Focused Commercial Growth

Customer feedback, purchasing preferences, and retailer observations can help beverage businesses identify opportunities for product improvement. Translating those insights into commercial offerings requires coordination among brand owners, manufacturers, suppliers, and distribution partners.

Through its Be Water brand and established third-party manufacturing experience, Greene Concepts recognizes the importance of balancing customer expectations with production requirements, product quality, and operational feasibility.

The Company continues emphasizing co-packing and private-label opportunities aligned with its existing infrastructure, manufacturing experience, and long-term business objectives.

Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, stated, "Understanding what customers want is important, but bringing successful beverage products to market also requires dependable manufacturing and thoughtful planning. At Greene Concepts, we believe our infrastructure, packaging versatility, and production experience position us to support beverage brands as they respond to changing customer needs."

To learn more about Greene Concepts' beverage manufacturing capabilities, co-packing services, and Be Water brand, please visit https://www.bewaterbeyou.com.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts, Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - @inkw2025 and @bewaterbeyou

About Be Water

Be Water is an American artesian spring water brand sourced from certified artesian wells and a naturally replenished aquifer formed nearly one billion years ago beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains and bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina by Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW).

Naturally filtered through layers of ancient bedrock, Be Water absorbs naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes-including calcium, magnesium, and silica-that create its smooth taste and natural alkalinity. The water is gently filtered and ozone-treated to ensure purity while preserving its inherent character, with nothing added and nothing stripped away.

Nature-not machines-defines its purity and balance.

Be Water is bottled in premium BPA-free bottles designed with a durable 24-gram construction and priced for everyday hydration, bridging the gap between luxury imported waters and commodity bottled tap water. Bottled in Marion, North Carolina, Be Water reflects American craftsmanship, transparency, and responsible aquifer stewardship.

In addition to its flagship brand, Greene Concepts operates a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility providing private-label and co-packing services for select beverage partners.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

Greene Concepts Connects Consumer Preferences with Beverage Manufacturing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-connects-consumer-needs-with-manufacturing-strat-1253245