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WKN: 792674 | ISIN: FR0000066540 | Ticker-Symbol: 8YW
Stuttgart
03.11.26 | 18:31
16,850 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HERIGE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HERIGE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,85018,05019:00
Actusnews Wire
03.11.2026 18:23 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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HERIGE INDUSTRIES: TURNOVER AT 30 SEPTEMBRE 2026 EUR 285.0 MILLION (+0.6%)

French GAAP - € million
Turnover unaudited figures		20262025Change
1st quarter100.597.6+3.0%
2nd quarter100.3101.3-1.0%
3rd quarter84.284.4-0.2%
TOTAL285.0283.2+0.6%
Industrial Joinery159.3162.5-2.0%
Concrete Industry105.3100.3+4.9%
Other26.027.8-6.5%
Inter-segment eliminations-5.5-7.0-

Concrete business holds up well in a still mixed market environment

HERIGE industries posted turnover of €84.2 million in the third quarter of 2026, stable compared to the same period in 2025. In a construction market that remains characterised by weak demand and intensive competitive pressure, this performance reflects the Group's resilience.

  • The Industrial Joinery reported a 4.3% decline in turnover for the quarter, with mixed trends across its segments. The construction-site business remains well oriented, while the network businesses continue to lag behind in a market that remains cautious.
  • The Concrete Industry recorded a 4.6% growth in the third quarter 2026. This momentum was driven in particular by price increases implemented to offset rising raw material and energy costs, as well as by the integration of four new concrete plants in early September.

Consequently, for the first nine months of the 2026 financial year, HERIGE Industries' turnover stood at €285.0 million, up +0.6% compared with the same period in 2025.

Developments and outlook

In a still challenging market environment, characterised by sustained pressure on volumes and limited visibility, the Group continues to closely monitor developments in demand from the construction sector. This visibility is particularly affected by uncertainties surrounding the 2027 Finance Bill and changes to renovation support schemes, against a backdrop of housing construction remaining at the bottom of the cycle.

Against this backdrop, HERIGE is pursuing its commercial and operational initiatives to strengthen its market positions, maintain its market share and improve performance, while ensuring rigorous management and further developing its higher value-added offerings.

NEXT PUBLICATION: Q4 2026 turnover on February 2, 2027 (after the close of trading)

All our financial communications are available on our website: www.herige-industries.fr

ABOUT HERIGE

HERIGE Industries focuses on two sectors of the building industry: the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. HERIGE is a multi-regional group of Vendée origin, with a workforce of nearly 1,700 employees, present in mainland France, Canada and overseas.

HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth
PEA/PME eligible
Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150
ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

CONTACTS

HERIGE INDUSTRIES
Benoît Hennaut - Chairman of the Executive Board
Caroline Lutinier - Head of Group Communication & CSR
Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 20
E-mail: communication@groupe-herige.fr		ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - E-mail: cpuissant@actus.fr
Serena Boni - Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 - E-mail: sboni@actus.fr
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