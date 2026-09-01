HERIGE INDUSTRIES COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF READY-MIX CONCRETE OPERATIONS IN LOIRE-ATLANTIQUE

EDYCEM, the concrete division of HERIGE Industries, announces the completion of the acquisition of ready-mix concrete operations in Loire-Atlantique from BHR.

As part of the transaction, EDYCEM will integrate four ready-mix concrete plants located in Nantes, Malville, Saint-Herblain and Montoir-de-Bretagne, thereby strengthening its regional network and reinforcing its presence across the Loire-Atlantique market.

The acquired business by HERIGE Industries generates approximately €14 million in annual turnover and employs 26 people.

This acquisition is fully aligned with the development strategy of the Group's Concrete division, which aims to expand its regional footprint and enhance the performance of its industrial network to better serve its customers and partners. It will also accelerate the deployment of the low-carbon solutions developed by EDYCEM.

Benoit HENNAUT, Chairman of the Executive Board of HERIGE Industries, stated: "This transaction is fully aligned with our strategic roadmap and provides EDYCEM with an opportunity to further strengthen its long-standing presence in Loire-Atlantique while opening up new opportunities for growth and value creation. We are also delighted to welcome the teams joining the Group and look forward to working together to further develop a local, innovative and more sustainable offering for our customers."

All our financial communications are available on our website: www.groupe-herige.fr/en

ABOUT HERIGE

HERIGE Industries focuses on two sectors of the building industry: the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. HERIGE is a multi-regional group of Vendée origin, with a workforce of near 1,700 employees, present in mainland France, Canada and overseas.

HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

CONTACTS

HERIGE INDUSTRIES

Benoît Hennaut - Chairman of the Executive Board

Caroline Lutinier - Head of Group Communication & CSR

Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 20

E-mail: communication@groupe-herige.fr ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - E-mail: cpuissant@actus.fr

Serena Boni - Press Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 - E-mail: sboni@actus.fr

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