HERIGE: FIRST-HALF 2026 RESULTS

Resilient business activity in a construction market that remains challenging

Gross margin maintained at 50.4%

Continued implementation of the adaptation plan and stronger operational efficiency measures

STRENGTHENING OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD

HERIGE Industries has released its results for the first half of the 2026 financial year. The 2026 half-year consolidated financial statements were reviewed by the Supervisory Board at its meeting on September 18, 2026.

French GAAP - € million H1 2025 H1 2026 Change Turnover 198.9 200.8 +€2.0m EBITDA[1] 8.0 6.0 -€2.0m EBIT before depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill 0.7 (0.8) -€1.5m EBIT after depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill (1.7) (1.7) - Net income (loss) (3.9) (2.4) +€1.5m

Commenting on the publication of HERIGE Group's first-half 2026 results, Benoît Hennaut, Chairman of the Executive Board, said: "In a construction market that remains particularly challenging, HERIGE Industries demonstrated its resilience, generating first-half turnover of €200.8 million. Our ability to adapt enabled us to rapidly adjust our organization and production facilities in response to a wait-and-see market and exceptional weather conditions at both the beginning and end of the period.

Visibility nevertheless remains limited, particularly considering regulatory and tax developments. We are therefore firmly continuing to implement our adaptation plan and operational efficiency initiatives to preserve our financial balance and competitiveness."

Operating performance under pressure in a market environment that remains challenging

In the first half of 2026, HERIGE Industries generated turnover of €200.8 million, up 1.0% (-0.9% adjusted for the calendar effect) compared with the first half of 2025. This performance demonstrates the Group's strong resilience in a construction sector that remains persistently challenging. The end of the half-year was also marked by exceptional severe-weather events, which required adjustments to working hours and targeted postponements of construction projects.

Against this backdrop, gross margin for the first half of 2026 stood at €101.3 million (down €0.7 million compared to the first half of 2025), while the gross margin rate came to 50.4% (down 0.8 percentage points). This change reflects the Group's resilient margin, supported by price increases introduced to offset inflation in raw material and energy costs. However, it also includes the impact of lower volumes and persistent competitive pressure on selling prices.

EBITDA for the first half of 2026 therefore amounted to €6.0 million, down €2.0 million compared to the first half of 2025, while the EBITDA margin stood at 3.0%, down 1.0 percentage point year-on-year. This change mainly reflects higher external expenses, particularly energy and transport costs, whose impact was partly offset by savings in personnel expenses under the Group's adaptation plan launched in 2025.

EBIT before depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill amounted to a loss of €0.8 million, compared to €0.7 million at June 30, 2025. This change is mainly attributable to weaker operating performance amid constrained volumes and continued cost inflation, particularly for raw materials and energy, in the context of the conflict in the Middle East.

After taking into account a net financial expense of €0.5 million (versus breakeven in the first half of 2025) and a non-recurring expense of €0.2 million (mainly comprising restructuring costs related to the Group's adaptation project, net of provision reversals), consolidated net loss for the first half of 2026 came to €2.4 million, compared to €3.9 million in the first half of 2025.

A financial structure that remains solid

During the first half of 2026, organic investments in productivity and maintenance, amounted to €4.3 million.

At June 30, 2026, net debt stood at €39.0 million, compared to €29.4 million at December 31, 2025 (€26.1 million at June 30, 2025), while shareholders' equity amounted €140.6 million. The net debt-to-equity ratio therefore stood at 27.7%, compared to 20.5% at December 31, 2025 (versus 17.7% at June 30, 2025), confirming the Group's strength financial structure.

Developments and outlook

Uncertainty surrounding the 2027 Finance Act continues to weigh on visibility for market participants. This is compounded by recent changes to energy-renovation support schemes, notably the reduction in funding allocated to MaPrimeRénov' and the announced changes to support for individual energy-renovation measures.

In light of the level of activity recorded in the first half of 2026 and a market environment that remains uncertain, HERIGE Industries is maintaining strict cost and operational discipline, accelerating the rollout of new offerings, and strengthening initiatives to improve operational, commercial and industrial performance.

These measures are designed to preserve the Group's competitiveness and financial balance in an environment that remains uncertain.

In addition, the Group is expected to gradually benefit from its recent acquisition (see press release dated September 1, 2026) of four ready-mix concrete plants located in Nantes, Malville, Saint-Herblain and Montoir-de-Bretagne. In line with the Concrete division's growth strategy, this transaction strengthens the Group's geographic coverage in Loire-Atlantique, optimizes its ready-mix concrete plants network and supports the rollout of low-carbon solutions.

Strengthening of the Executive Board

To support the implementation of the Group's strategy and strengthen its operational governance, the Supervisory Board, at its meeting on September 18, 2026, decided to appoint Olivier Collin, Chief Executive Officer of EDYCEM (Concrete division), and François Bourgoin, Chief Executive Officer of ATLANTEM (Industrial Joinery division), to the Group's Executive Board.

These appointments reflect the Group's intention to strengthen the representation of its main activities within its governance bodies and ensure even closer oversight of its operational and strategic priorities.

The Executive Board is now composed as follows:

Benoît Hennaut, Chairman of the Executive Board;

Hélène Delaunay, Group Chief Financial Officer;

Olivier Collin, Chief Executive Officer of EDYCEM;

François Bourgoin, Chief Executive Officer of ATLANTEM.

NEXT PUBLICATION: Q3 2026 turnover, November 3, 2026 (after market close)

All our financial communications are available at www.herige-industries.fr

ABOUT

HERIGE Industries focuses on two sectors of the building industry: the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. HERIGE is a multi-regional group of Vendée origin, with a workforce of near 1,700 employees, present in mainland France, Canada and overseas.

HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

Eligible for PEA/PME plans

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

CONTACTS

HERIGE Industries

Benoît Hennaut - Chairman of the Executive Board

Caroline Lutinier - Head of Group Communication & CSR

Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 20

Email: communication@groupe-herige.fr ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - Email: cpuissant@actus.fr

Serena Boni - Press Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 - Email: sboni@actus.fr

[1] EBITDA: résultat d'exploitation + dotations nettes aux amortissements

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