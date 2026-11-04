

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TIS Inc. (TISNF) revealed earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY26.937 billion, or JPY127.12 per share. This compares with JPY23.726 billion, or JPY103.10 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to JPY307.153 billion from JPY288.525 billion last year.



TIS Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY26.937 Bln. vs. JPY23.726 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY127.12 vs. JPY103.10 last year. -Revenue: JPY307.153 Bln vs. JPY288.525 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 273.48 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 635.000 B



All EPS are Basic



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