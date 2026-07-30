

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TISI Inc. (4HO.F) announced first-quarter financial results, reporting profit attributable to owners of parent company of 14,409 million yen, up 15.1 percent from 12,520 million yen in the previous year.



Basic earnings per share for the period totaled 67.41 yen compared to 54.02 yen in 2025.



Operating profit increased to 18,347 million yen from last year's 16,353 million yen.



Net sales for the quarter rose 7 percent, to 150,111 million yen from 140,316 million yen in the prior year.



Currently, TISI's stock is trading at 20.80 euros, up 0.97 percent on the Frankfurt Exchange.



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