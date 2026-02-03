

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TIS Inc. (TISNF) revealed a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY38.196 billion, or JPY167.05 per share. This compares with JPY34.474 billion, or JPY148.13 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to JPY436.251 billion from JPY416.561 billion last year.



TIS Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY38.196 Bln. vs. JPY34.474 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY167.05 vs. JPY148.13 last year. -Revenue: JPY436.251 Bln vs. JPY416.561 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 220.70 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 588.000 B



