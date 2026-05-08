

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TIS Inc. (TISNF) released earnings for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY46.624 billion, or JPY204.91 per share. This compares with JPY50.012 billion, or JPY215.00 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to JPY596.479 billion from JPY571.687 billion last year.



TIS Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY46.624 Bln. vs. JPY50.012 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY204.91 vs. JPY215.00 last year. -Revenue: JPY596.479 Bln vs. JPY571.687 Bln last year.



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