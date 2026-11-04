

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Wolters Kluwer NV (WTKWY.PK, WKL.AS, WOSB.DE), a Dutch provider of information, software, and services for professionals, on Wednesday posted a growth in earnings and revenue for the first nine-month period of 2026.



For the nine-month period, the company recorded adjusted operating profit growth of 10% in constant currencies. Wolters Kluwer registered revenue growth of 4% in constant currencies, which includes the net impact of divestments and acquisitions.



Looking ahead, the company has reaffirmed its annual outlook. For fiscal 2026, Wolters Kluwer still anticipates high single-digit growth in adjusted income per share in constant currencies. For fiscal 2025, the company had reported an adjusted profit of EUR 5.29 per share.



Wolters Kluwer continues to project an adjusted operating profit margin of around 28%, compared with an adjusted operating profit margin of 27.5% recorded for fiscal 2025.



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