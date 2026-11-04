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WKN: A2JE9Q | ISIN: SE0010832204 | Ticker-Symbol: 6N5
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 09:10
11,790 Euro
-0,08 % -0,010
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CIBUS REAL ESTATE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CIBUS REAL ESTATE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,81511,88010:34
11,84011,85510:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2026 07:30 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Cibus Real Estate AB: Cibus acquires properties in Finland for EUR 12.5 million

Cibus Real Estate AB (publ) ("Cibus") has acquired four properties in Finland in two separate transactions. The acquisition price amounts to EUR 12.5 million and the annual rental income is EUR 1.1 million.

Kesko is the tenant in all four properties, and daily goods tenants account for 98 per cent of the portfolio. The average lease term is 12.3 years, and the total lettable area is 4,587 sqm. The occupancy rate is 100 per cent. Closing will take place in Q4 2026 for 42 per cent of the portfolio, with the remaining 58 per cent due for completion in December 2027.

One of the properties is a development project in Hämeenlinna in southern Finland, with K-Supermarket as tenant on a 15-year lease. The project is scheduled for completion in December 2027.

Three of the properties are newly built and located in Pori in western Finland. Kesko is the tenant and the average lease term is 8.1 years.

"We continue to acquire properties that enhance returns and strengthen cash flow.", says Stina Lindh Hök, CEO of Cibus.

Contact

Stina Lindh Hök, CEO

Stina.lindhhok@cibusrealestate.com
+46 (0)8 12 439 100

About Cibus Real Estate

Cibus is a real estate company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The company's business concept is to acquire, develop and manage properties in Europe with daily goods chains as anchor tenants. The company currently owns approximately 700 properties in Europe. Its largest tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop, Rema 1000, S-gruppen, Lidl and Jumbo.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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