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WKN: A2JE9Q | ISIN: SE0010832204 | Ticker-Symbol: 6N5
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 09:10
11,790 Euro
-0,08 % -0,010
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CIBUS REAL ESTATE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CIBUS REAL ESTATE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,83511,89010:34
11,86011,86510:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2026 07:30 Uhr
54 Leser
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Cibus Real Estate AB: Cibus Real Estate AB (publ) interim report January - September 2026

July - September 2026

  • Rental income amounted to EUR 46.6 million (42.0).
  • Net operating income amounted to EUR 44.2 million (40.2).
  • Profit from property management amounted to EUR 22.4 million (21.8), corresponding to EUR 0.27 (0.27) per share.
  • Changes in value of properties amounted to EUR -12.1 million (-2.7)
  • Changes in value of financial instruments amounted to EUR 21.1 million (3.4)
  • Profit for the quarter amounted to EUR 28.5 million (19.4), corresponding to EUR 0.35 (0.23) earnings per share.

January - September 2026

  • Rental income amounted to EUR 138.0 million (122.4).
  • Net operating income amounted to EUR 131.8 million (115.9).
  • Profit from property management amounted to EUR 66.0 million (79.3), corresponding to EUR 0.80 (1.02) per share. Profit from property management excluding items affecting comparability and exchange rate effects amounted to EUR 65.4 million (60.1), corresponding to EUR 0.80 (0.78) per share. The previous year's profit included items affecting comparability of EUR 20.5 million related to the acquisition of Forum Estates in Belgium.
  • Changes in value of properties amounted to EUR -13.8 million (-4.0)
  • Changes in value of financial instruments amounted to EUR 27.5 million (-4.6).
  • Profit for the period amounted to EUR 67.8 million (64.1), corresponding to EUR 0.82 (0.81) earnings per share.
  • EPRA NRV amounted to EUR 1,058.3 million (1,056.1) corresponding to EUR 12.89 (12.87) per share.

"We continue to see stable underlying operations with increasing net operating income, and it is positive that we have completed four acquisitions that strengthen the portfolio."

- Stina Lindh Hök, CEO

Key figure¹
In EUR millions, unless otherwise stated		Q3
2026		Q3
2025		Jan-Sep
2026		Jan-Sep
2025
Rental income46.642.0138.0122.4
Net operating income44.240.2131.8115.9
Profit from property management22.421.866.079.3
Profit from property management excluding items affecting comparability and exchange rate effects per share, EUR0.270.270.800.78
Changes in value of properties-12.1-2.7-13.8-4.0
Profit28.519.467.864.1
Market value of properties at the balance sheet date2,755.02,491.82,755.02,491.8
Property value, green assets at the balance sheet date1,171.91,094.71,171.91,094.7
Net operating income, current earnings capacity, 1 October176.4165.0176.4165.0
Net debt LTV ratio at the balance sheet date, %59.056.159.056.1
Net debt/EBITDA ratio at the balance sheet date, multiple10.510.710.510.7
Forward-looking net debt/EBITDA ratio at the balance sheet date, multiple10.19.710.19.7
Interest coverage ratio, multiple2.42.42.42.4
EPRA NRV per share at the balance sheet date, EUR12.8912.8712.8912.87
Number of shares outstanding at the balance sheet date82,086,04582,086,04582,086,04582,086,045
Average number of shares outstanding82,086,04582,086,04582,086,04577,380,305

1Refer to the full report for alternative performance measures and definitions.
2Profit from property management includes income of EUR 20.5 million in the form of negative goodwill in connection with the acquisition of Forum Estates in Belgium

For further information, please contact

Stina Lindh Hök, CEO

Stina.lindhhok@cibusrealestate.com
+46 (0)8 12 439 100

Ann-Sofie Lindroth, CFO

Ann-sofie.lindroth@cibusrealestate.com
+46 (0)8 12 439 100

Link to the report archive:

Financial reports

Länk för att följa presentationen på webben:
Presentation of Q3 2026

This information is information that Cibus Real Estate AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CEST on 4 November 2026.

About Cibus Real Estate

Cibus is a real estate company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The company's business idea is to acquire, develop and manage properties in Europe with grocery retail chains as anchor tenants. The company currently owns approximately 700 properties in Europe. The largest tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop, Rema 1000, S Group, Lidl and Jumbo.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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