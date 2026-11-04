Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - NSJ Antimony Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ0) (the "Company" or "NSJ") announces completion of the first phase of drilling at its Antimony 2.0 project in New Brunswick, Canada.

Highlights

11 drill holes completed, with 3,469 metres of NQ drilling.

Two areas of anomalous antimony and gold soil results tested.

Core logging and sample selection underway.

Drilling and next steps

The drilling aimed to test for mineralization in bedrock associated with the soil anomalies. Soil geochemistry and induced polarization (IP) survey results guided hole locations and orientations.

The 3,469 metres of NQ drilling excludes 93 metres of casing/NW intervals. Total hole advancement was 3,562 metres.

The combined project footprint covers approximately 72 km², including contiguous direct and indirect claim interests.

iCor Drilling Services delivered the drill core to the New Brunswick government core storage and cutting facility near Sussex on October 20, 2026. Figure 1 below shows core boxes from the program.





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Detailed logging and sample selection are underway. The first batch of core samples have been delivered to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) at its Fredericton sample preparation facility.

Core handling and sampling

During drilling, on-site personnel photographed core in its boxes with metreage markers and recorded descriptions. Core boxes were taped shut, stacked on pallets and transported to iCor Drilling Services' secure site before delivery to Sussex. Selected intervals are marked, photographed and sawn. For routine samples, half-core is placed in a plastic bag with a unique numbered tag. The remaining half stays in the core box. Sample bags are sealed with zip ties and placed in large rice bags for shipment. Each sample ID is linked to its hole and depth interval. Retained core is photographed, and sample records are checked against the submission list before dispatch.

Laboratory methods

Actlabs will prepare samples using code RX1. Multi-element analysis will use method 1E3, an aqua regia digestion with an ICP-OES finish. Gold analysis will use method 1A2, fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Aqua regia is a partial digestion. Method changes or overlimit analyses require authorization from Adrian Davis.

Quality assurance and quality control

NSJ will submit one core duplicate per 20 primary sample intervals. At selected intervals, two quarter-core portions will be submitted under separate sample IDs linked to the same interval. The remaining half-core will be retained. Project duplicate insertions will be staggered relative to Actlabs' internal quality-control samples where practical. Actlabs provides analytical services through its Ontario laboratories, which are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 for specified tests. Actlabs applies standard internal quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) protocols and reports quality-control results with each assay batch. Laboratory QA/QC results and project core duplicate results will be reviewed before assay data are accepted for reporting.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Adrian Davis, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

NSJ also clarifies that the RSUs that were granted to Machai Capital Inc. were issued to Machai in connection with the corporate services agreement and not as consideration for investor relations services.

About NSJ Antimony Corp

NSJ Antimony Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ0) is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on antimony. NSJ is developing the Antimony 2.0 property in New Brunswick, Canada.

The property covers 72 km² and has excellent access, including provincial and logging roads and hydroelectric power. Previous soil sampling identified three areas reported by the Company as anomalous in antimony.

The project's geological setting includes interbedded Silurian greywacke and argillite, the same geological package that characterizes the former Lake George Antimony Mine approximately 15 km to the southwest.

Lake George was North America's only primary antimony producer. The mine operated intermittently from the 1860s to 1998 and supplied as much as 4% of global antimony demand from 1970 through 1992.

Website: https://www.nsjantimonycorp.ca

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