Vertiv Holdings Co: Vertiv and Infineon Deepen Strategic Partnership for Critical Power Infrastructure

Three-year agreement strengthens long-term collaboration and supply of silicon and silicon carbide power semiconductors across Vertiv's global power product portfolio, including 800 VDC power systems

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced a three-year strategic agreement with Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX /OTCQX: IFNNY) to deepen their long-standing collaboration and support long-term reliable access to, and supply of, critical silicon (Si) and silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors.

The strategic agreement supports supply continuity and reliable, on-time delivery as Vertiv scales production to meet growing demand for critical digital infrastructure. Semiconductor components play an important role in Vertiv's power product portfolio, including its next-generation 800 VDC power systems, supporting the evolving power requirements of AI infrastructure.

The agreement expands the relationship between the two companies that spans decades. Infineon's components are manufactured globally and will be integrated into Vertiv products worldwide, supporting data center, communication network, and commercial and industrial applications.

Strengthening Collaboration for Critical Power Infrastructure

As Vertiv scales to meet growing demand for critical power infrastructure, access to high-quality, reliable power semiconductors remains important to production continuity. Integrated into Vertiv's power systems, these components are essential to converting, managing and distributing electrical power.

The agreement provides Vertiv with greater visibility and predictability for power semiconductor supply over the three-year term. It is part of Vertiv's broader multi-supplier strategy to strengthen supply-chain resilience and support reliable execution across its global manufacturing operations.

Why Infineon

Vertiv selected Infineon for its technical capabilities across insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT), silicon (Si) and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies, combined with its global manufacturing capabilities and track record for quality. Further, the companies will continue to align technology and product roadmaps to support Vertiv's evolving power infrastructure requirements.

"The rapid evolution of AI is reshaping the power requirements of the data center, and our customers need infrastructure partners who can anticipate what comes next," said Frieda He, Chief Procurement Officer at Vertiv. "This agreement strengthens our ability to deliver for customers today while supporting the next generation of power architectures required for AI and other critical applications. By aligning our technology roadmaps with Infineon - and securing access to critical power semiconductors - we are taking another proactive step that enables our customers to scale with confidence."

"The agreement with Vertiv reflects our shared commitment to supporting the evolving requirements of critical power infrastructure," said Andreas Weisl, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer Industrial & Infrastructure at Infineon. "Through our comprehensive portfolio and manufacturing capabilities, we can provide Vertiv with the advanced power semiconductor technologies needed to support its continued innovation and growth."

For more information on Vertiv's leading portfolio of power and thermal management, infrastructure solutions, IT systems, and services for critical digital applications, visit Vertiv.com.

About Vertiv Holdings Co.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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SOURCE Vertiv Holdings Co