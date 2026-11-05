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WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
05.11.26 | 08:29
26,400 Euro
+0,49 % +0,130
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
Schweden 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,06026,30009:48
26,18026,19009:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 07:30 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Skanska AB: Interim report, third quarter 2026

Highlights according to segment reporting

- Revenue amounted to SEK 49.4 billion (43.7); adjusted for currency effects, revenue increased 12 percent.

- Operating income increased 52 percent and amounted to SEK 2.1 billion (1.4); no impact from currency effects.

- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.14 (3.07).

- Operating cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 2.8 billion (0.0) for the period according to IFRS.

- Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(-) totaled SEK 11.6 billion (Jun 30, 2026: 8.7).

- Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 68.0 billion (39.9). The rolling 12-month book-to-build ratio was 128 percent (106) resulting in an all-time-high order backlog of SEK 328.3 billion.

- Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 2.3 billion (1.8), representing an operating margin of 5.0 percent (4.2). The rolling 12-month operating margin was 4.5 percent.

- Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK -0.2 billion (-0.3). In Commercial Property Development, impairment charges related to completed unsold properties totaled SEK -0.4 billion. In Residential Development, impairment charges of SEK -0.1 billion related to goodwill and SEK -0.3 billion to non-strategic land holdings. Return on capital employed, rolling 12 months, in Project Development was 1.6 percent (1.4).

- Operating income reported in Central amounted to SEK -0.1 billion (-0.1).

- Return on capital employed in Investment Properties was 4.1 percent (4.7).

- Return on equity was 11.4 percent (10.0).

This report will also be presented at a webcast and audio conference at 10:00 CET on November 5, 2026. The audio conference will be webcast live at www.skanska.com/group/en/investors, where a recording of the conference will also be available later. Participate in the audio conference, with the possibility to ask questions, please join the call from your phone via telephone line, dialing +46 (0) 8 5051 0031; +44 (0)203 059 58 63 or +1 (1) 631 570 56 13. This and previous reports can also be found at www.skanska.com/group/en/investors.

This is information that Skanska AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Senior Vice President Investor Relations set out below, at 07:30 CET on November 5, 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Pontus Winqvist, EVP and CFO, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 8900

Antonia Junelind, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 6261

Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President, Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 0880

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 449 1957

About Skanska

One of the world's largest construction and project development companies, we operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and the USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our 25,900 employees, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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