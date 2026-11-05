

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced a partnership with Uber (UBER) to offer a $0 delivery fee for its U.S. Prime members on restaurant orders of $25 or more directly through Amazon, powered by Uber Eats.



The offer is available to all Prime members, including members of Amazon's half-price memberships Prime for Young Adults and Prime Access.



In addition to this, members can access Prime-exclusive offers on Amazon, potentially saving over $175 per year.



'Together with Amazon, we built an experience for Prime members designed to make restaurant delivery feel as natural, convenient, and affordable as ordering anything else on Uber Eats,' said Andrew Macdonald, President and COO, Uber.



In pre-market hours, AMZN was trading at $269.95, up 1.47 percent on the Nasdaq.



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