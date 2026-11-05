

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, Amgen Inc. (AMGN) announced results from a large real-world study showing that treatment with Repatha, also known as evolocumab, reduced the risk of fatal or nonfatal heart attacks in people with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and prior statin use.



The real-world study included participants who initiated evolocumab or ezetimibe in routine U.S. clinical care.



Published in The American Journal of Preventive Cardiology, the data showed that treatment with Repatha lowered the rate of fatal or nonfatal myocardial infarction by 20% compared with ezetimibe.



Meanwhile, among patients without an available baseline LDL-C measurement, the corresponding four-year cumulative risks were 5.65% and 7.06%, respectively.



'These findings provide important comparative data that can help clinicians distinguish between these treatment options and make more informed choices to reduce their patients' cardiovascular risk,' said Nihar Desai, associate professor of medicine and vice chief of the Section of Cardiovascular Medicine, Yale University School of Medicine.



In pre-market hours, AMGN was trading at $484.50, up 1.26 percent on the Nasdaq.



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