AKWEL: Nine-month revenue down 17.4%

Champfromier, Thursday, November 5, 2026

NINE-MONTH REVENUE DOWN 17.4%

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, eligible for the French PEA equity savings plans), an automotive and heavy truck components and systems supplier specializing in fluid management, mechanisms, and structural parts for electric vehicles, recorded consolidated revenue of €603.4 million for the first nine months of 2026, down 17.4% compared with the same period in 2025.

Consolidated revenue (January 1-September 30, 2026)

In millions of € - unaudited 2026 2025 Change Change on a like-for-like basis (1) 1st quarter 206.8 255.6 -19.1% -16.2% 2nd quarter 208.2 255.0 -18.3% -17.6% 3rd quarter 188.4 220.1 -14.4% -14.7% 9-month total 603.4 730.7 -17.4% -16.2%

At constant scope and exchange rates.

THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE DOWN 14.4%

The Group's consolidated revenue totaled €188.4 million in the third quarter, down 14.4% on a reported basis and 14.7% on a like-for-like basis. Foreign exchange movements had a positive impact of €0.6 million during the past quarter. For the first nine months of 2026, revenue declined 16.2% at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates.

BREAKDOWN OF REVENUE

Over the first nine months, revenue by geographic production area breaks down as follows:

EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa): €381.8 M (-22.3%)

America: €200.0 M (-6.9%)

Asia: €21.6 M (-12.0%)

The downturn remains particularly pronounced in Europe, where Chinese car manufacturers, which have nearly doubled their market share since the start of 2026, are gaining ground at the expense of established car manufacturers and have overtaken Japanese car manufacturers for the first time.

Products and Functions revenue fell 17.7% to €586.5 million over the period, with declines across nearly all activities. These included the Pollution Control product line (-64.1%), which continued to be affected by the discontinuation of series-production SCR tanks, as well as the Fuel (-21.6%), Cooling (-1.3%), Mechanisms (-6.5%), Air (-18.7%), and Regulation (-6.3%) product lines. The Tools business generated revenue of €11.8 million (+7.6%).

NET CASH OF €98.4 M (€128.5 M WHEN INCLUDING TERM DEPOSITS)

Consolidated net cash excluding lease liabilities stood at €98.4 million as of September 30, 2026, with capital expenditures totaling €3.6 million in the third quarter. When including €30.1 million in term deposits, adjusted net cash totaled €128.5 million, down €4.7 million from June 30, reflecting an increase in working capital requirements.

OUTLOOK 2026

The Group's previously announced forecast of a 12% to 15% decline in full-year revenue remains unchanged, but continues to depend on the rapidly evolving competitive environment among car manufacturers.

Next press release: full-year 2026 revenue, February 4, 2027, after market close. An independent family-owned group listed on Euronext Paris, AKWEL is an equipment and systems supplier for the automotive and heavy-duty vehicle industry, specializing in fluid management, mechanisms, and structural parts for electric vehicles. To this end, the Group leverages leading industrial and technological expertise in the application and transformation of materials (plastic, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.

Present in 20 countries on five continents, AKWEL has a headcount of 8,000 employees worldwide.



Euronext Paris - Compartment B - ISIN: FR0000053027 - Reuters: AKW.PA - Bloomberg: AKW:FP

Contacts

AKWEL

Benoit Coutier - Chief Financial Officer - Tel.: +33 4 50 56 98 68

EKNO - Press Relations

Jean-Marc Atlan - jean-marc.atlan@ekno.fr - Tel.: +33 6 07 37 20 44

ACTUS - Investor Relations

Mathieu Calleux - akwel@actus.fr - Tel.: +33 1 53 65 68 68

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