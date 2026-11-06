

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Humana Inc (HUM):



Earnings: $162 million in Q3 vs. $195 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.33 in Q3 vs. $1.62 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$104 million or -$0.70 per share for the period.



Revenue: $41.155 billion in Q3 vs. $32.649 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 9.50



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