

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, health insurer Humana, Inc. (HUM) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings of at least $15.09 per share and adjusted earnings of at least $9.50 per share. Previously, the company expected earnings of at least $6.52 per share and adjusted earnings of at least $9.00 per share.



In Friday's pre-market trading, HUM is trading on the NYSE at $409.00, down $2.88 or 0.70 percent.



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