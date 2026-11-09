NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Closes $720,000 Management-Led Private Placement

CEO Evan Gappelberg and CFO Anum Waqas invest more than $400,000 combined, representing over half of the offering

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), (the "Company"), an AI-first technology company focused on event technology, interactive mapping and enterprise engagement solutions, announces that its previously disclosed non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") has been fully subscribed for aggregate gross proceeds of $720,000, representing 12,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit.

Associates of Chief Executive Officer Evan Gappelberg and Chief Financial Officer Anum Waqas have subscribed for more than $400,000 combined in the Offering, representing more than half of the total gross proceeds.

Management Comment

"Our investment in this financing reflects our confidence in Nextech3D.ai's long-term strategy and our commitment to investing alongside our shareholders," said Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer of Nextech3D.ai. "We are focused on growing revenue, expanding our recurring software business and leveraging AI across our event technology platforms to drive enterprise adoption and create new revenue opportunities. The proceeds from this financing will support our working capital needs as we continue executing on these priorities."

Offering Terms

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.07 per share for three years from the closing date.

If the closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") equals or exceeds $0.15 for ten consecutive trading days at any time after the date that is four months and one day following closing, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following issuance of a press release announcing such acceleration.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital and corporate purposes.

Securities issued and issuable under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, expiring on March 10, 2027. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the CSE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Correction to Previous Disclosure

The Company also wishes to correct its November 3, 2026 announcement concerning issuance of 1,000,000 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.14 per share to a service provider in satisfaction of amounts owing. The original announcement indicated that the statutory hold period applicable to such Common Shares expires on March 1, 2027 however the correct date is March 7, 2027.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company focused on developing and commercializing technology solutions across event technology, interactive mapping, engagement and enterprise applications. Its portfolio includes Eventdex, Map D, KraftyLab and KATE, which form the foundation of the Company's evolving AI-first enterprise software strategy. For more information, visit www.nextechar.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Adam S. Holdsworth

MZ Group - MZ North America

305-341-9451

NTAR@mzgroup.us

Company Contact

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

Nextech3D.ai Corp.

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

investors@nextechar.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the exercise and potential acceleration of the Warrants, final acceptance of the Offering by the CSE and the Company's business strategy.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that the proceeds of the Offering may be used other than as currently intended, the availability of additional capital, market conditions, and business and operational risks.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-closes-720-000-management-led-private-placement-1248691