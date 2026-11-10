First Graphene Limited: US defence customer steps up orders and first graphene oxide orders secured

US defence customer steps up orders and first graphene oxide orders secured

Highlights

Growing US defence demand drives ~A$35,000 repeat PureGRAPH order

The order, alongside the recent acquisition of MITO Material Solutions, strengthens First Graphene's growing presence in the US defence market

First two orders received for newly developed graphene oxide for use in consumer electronics and construction materials

Cost-competitive graphene oxide production builds on established proprietary electrochemical process

SYDNEY, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Graphene Limited (ASX: FGR; "First Graphene" or "the Company") (FRA:M11) (OTCQB:FGPHF) is pleased to announce a repeat order worth ~A$35,000 for US defence applications, marking a further step in the growth of an established revenue stream. Together with the first commercial orders for its newly developed graphene oxide product, the three orders have a combined value of ~A$45,000.

The orders comprise a repeat purchase from a longstanding customer supplying electrically conductive inks for US defence applications, together with two orders for the Company's graphene oxide.

The Company considers the orders collectively material, reflecting their combined value and the commercial significance of securing the first orders for its new graphene oxide offering.

Repeat order builds on established US defence supply

First Graphene has received an order valued at ~A$35,000 from an existing customer, based in the United States, for graphene incorporated into electrically conductive inks used in US defence applications.

Electrically conductive inks are used to print circuits, sensors and other electronic components onto flexible and rigid surfaces, with graphene incorporated as a conductive material.

The customer has purchased graphene from First Graphene for several years, progressing from smaller initial orders to the latest, more significant purchase. The customer has indicated that it anticipates increasing demand over the foreseeable future.

This progression marks an important milestone in the relationship and gives First Graphene visibility of an opportunity to grow supply from an established position in the US defence market. The customer's identity and specific end-use application remain confidential at the customer's request, reflecting the defence-related nature of the end use.

Growing presence in the US defence market

The order adds to First Graphene's expanding commercial footprint in the United States, which represents a sizeable opportunity for the Company's graphene materials. For FY2026, the US Congress has provided US$839.2 billion in appropriations for the Department of Defense, including US$145.9 billion for research, development, test and evaluation, and US$167.5 billion for procurement[1].

First Graphene has progressively built its US presence through the acquisition of assets from US-based MITO Material Solutions, a North American distribution agreement with SuperGrafeno Inc., a dedicated US business development function, attendance at the CAMX 2026 composites trade show in Atlanta, and membership of IACMI - The Composites Institute, reinforcing the Company's commitment to advancing the use of graphene in the manufacturing and defence industries.

Alongside conductive inks, the Company is experiencing increasing engagement across the defence sector, including interest in graphene-enhanced composites. First Graphene's Development and Commercialisation Agreement with Aeropreg is advancing a PureGRAPH enhanced carbon fibre prepreg towards commercialisation, a class of material used in aerospace and defence components.

First orders secured for new graphene oxide product

First Graphene has also received two orders for its newly developed graphene oxide material, with a combined value of approximately ~A$10,000.

The first order, from a new international customer, is for use in thermal conductivity sheets within consumer electronics, where heat-spreading materials manage heat generated in compact electronic devices. The second, from a new Australian customer, is for enhanced building and construction materials, complementing First Graphene's existing commercial focus on cement and concrete. The customers' identities and specific end-use applications remain confidential.

First Graphene produces graphene oxide through an adaptation of its established electrochemical exfoliation process. By adjusting its existing graphene manufacturing process, the Company has developed a cost-competitive production route that delivers consistent material quality.

This approach builds on the Company's existing manufacturing expertise and provides an additional product to address customer requirements across new and existing markets.

First Graphene Managing Director and CEO, Michael Bell, said:

"US defence is already a revenue-generating market for First Graphene, and this order marks an important step in growing that business.

We have seen this customer progress from smaller initial purchases to more significant orders. With the customer now anticipating increasing demand, we have an opportunity to build revenue from an established position in a priority growth market.

We have been steadily building our presence in the United States, and alongside the growing engagement we are seeing in defence composites, this order demonstrates the breadth of applications for our materials across the sector.

The first graphene oxide orders are another important commercial milestone. By adapting our established electrochemical process, we can produce consistent-quality graphene oxide at commercially competitive costs. These orders provide an initial route to market in consumer electronics and construction materials.

Together, these orders demonstrate progress in growing existing customer revenue and bringing new products into commercial use."

References

[1]. Congressional Research Service, FY2026 Department of Defense Appropriations: In Brief (R48891), 2 April 2026 - https://www.everycrsreport.com/reports/R48891.html

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