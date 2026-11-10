

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Eisai Co Ltd (ESALY.PK) released earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY29.931 billion, or JPY106.18 per share. This compares with JPY24.630 billion, or JPY87.37 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.5% to JPY469.961 billion from JPY400.013 billion last year.



Eisai Co Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY29.931 Bln. vs. JPY24.630 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY106.18 vs. JPY87.37 last year. -Revenue: JPY469.961 Bln vs. JPY400.013 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 185.00 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 883.500 B



All EPS are basic



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