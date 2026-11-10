Mentice AB: Mentice publishes its interim report for the period July-September 2026

STRONG ORDER INTAKE, PROFITABILITY IMPACTED BY ONE-OFFS

THIRD QUARTER 2026 (JUL-SEP)

Net sales totaled 72.6 (70.6) MSEK. Organic growth was 0.8%, while growth amounted to 2.9% after FX effects.

Order intake amounted to 73.1 (57.6) MSEK. Organic growth was 27.8%, while growth amounted to 26.8% after FX effects.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) decreased to -6.2 (7.7) MSEK, including -8.5 MSEK of one-off non-recurring accounting adjustments related to prior periods.

Net income for the period amounted to -14.3 (-0.3) MSEK.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to -0.51 (-0.01) SEK.

Cash flow from operating activities improved to 1.2 (-10.8) MSEK.

NINE MONTHS 2026 (JAN-SEP)

Net sales totaled 214.4 (188.3) MSEK. Organic growth was 17.2%, while growth amounted to 13.9% after FX effects.

Order intake amounted to 210.7 (158.8) MSEK. Organic growth was 40.1%, while growth amounted to 32.6% after FX effects.

The order book at the end of the period was 131.6 (97.4) MSEK. Organic growth was 31.8%, while growth amounted to 35.1% after FX effects.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to -9.1 (-19.6) MSEK. This includes -8.5 MSEK of one-off non-recurring accounting adjustments from Q3.

Net income for the period was -31.6 (-45.3) MSEK.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to -1.12 (-1.61) SEK.

Cash flow from operating activities totaled 36.0 (-21.8) MSEK



CEO Frans Venker comments:

The third quarter was characterized by continued very strong demand from our customers, both in the Medical Device Industry (MDI) and Healthcare Systems (HCS) business areas. We received significant order intake growth of 27 percent year-over-year to SEK 73 million (58), marginally affected by currency effects. The order book grew by 35 percent to SEK 132 million (97). As we approach the end of the year, our focus remains on delivery and execution to convert this into sales growth.



Looking ahead, the efficiency measures we have taken over the past year, together with strong order intake, support achieving our short- to medium-term financial targets. Performance across regions and business areas fluctuates from quarter to quarter, but the underlying demand is there. The longer-term trends point upwards for both MDI and Healthcare Systems.



Webcast presentation of the interim report

The Q3 Interim Report for the period of July - September 2026 will be presented by CEO Frans Venker and

CFO Rick van Veen on November 10, 2026, at 10:00 CEST.



The live broadcast is followed by a Q&A moderated by Carnegie's analyst Maria Karlsson-Osipova.

For more information and to register, please visit https://access.dnbcarnegie.com/companies/1430/live

The presentation will be held in English. Participants are advised to register at least a few minutes in advance.

For more information, please contact:

Frans Venker, CEO, Mentice

Email: frans.venker@mentice.com

Mobile +46 (0) 735 25 30 81

About Mentice

Mentice (STO: MNTC) is the world leader in proficiency based simulation solutions for image guided therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular, and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. Learn more about the features and benefits of Mentice solutions at: www.mentice.com



Marketplace| Nasdaq First North Premium Growth Market, Stockholm | Ticker symbol MNTC

Certified Adviser| FNCA Sweden AB

This information is information that Mentice is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-10 07:15 CET.

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