Mentice AB: Mentice secures $2.4M in several orders from one Top 20 Global MedTech Company in Interventional Cardiology, focused on Structural Heart Disease

Mentice AB (publ), a globally recognized leader in simulation solutions for image-guided therapies, today announced the receipt of two orders in total value of $2.4M from one of the world's top 20 medical technology companies. This valued long-term customer continues to rely on Mentice advanced simulation technologies to enhance clinical training and promote safer, more efficient interventional cardiology procedures.

"These major orders from a long-term innovative customer underscore the strength of our customer relationships and the trust leading medical technology companies place in Mentice," said Frans Venker, CEO of Mentice. "We remain committed to delivering solutions that help our customers accelerate training, improve clinical outcomes, and bring new therapies to physicians and patients around the world. This order expands our simulation into augmented reality to provide not only haptic feedback but also contextual three-dimensional awareness and training."

These orders continue to underscore the expanding role of simulation in elevating procedural proficiency and patient outcomes in complex cardiovascular interventions. As the healthcare industry prioritizes more immersive, high-fidelity educational experiences, Mentice remains a trusted partner in enabling such progress through its clinically validated solutions.

This strategic order will be recognized under the Mentice Medical Device Industry division and the revenue will be recognized over the coming quarters, contributing meaningfully to the company's growth trajectory and solidifying its footprint within the interventional cardiology training ecosystem.

Mentice continues to deliver on its mission to empower healthcare providers and MedTech innovators with evidence-based, high-impact simulation platforms that accelerate learning, improve outcomes, and ensure consistent procedural excellence.



Mentice definition of a Top 20 Medical Technology company can be found here: https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/innovation/100-largest-medtech-companies.html

For more information, please contact:

Frans Venker, CEO, Mentice

Email: frans.venker@mentice.com

Mobile +46 (0) 735 25 30 81

About Mentice

Mentice (STO: MNTC) is the world leader in proficiency based simulation solutions for image guided therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular, and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. Learn more about the features and benefits of Mentice solutions at: www.mentice.com



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