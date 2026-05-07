Mentice AB: Interim Report Jan-mar 2026

CONTINUED MOMENTUM AND STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH

Significant events during the FIRST quarter 2026 (JAN - MAR)

Order intake and revenues increased significantly during the quarter and Order Intake amounted to 59.0 MSEK, corresponding to an organic increase of 50.2%, giving a YOY increase of 35.1% adjusted for currency effects.



On February 26 an extraordinary general meeting was held. It was resolved, for the period until the next annual shareholders' meeting, to re-elect Johann Koss, Lawrence D. Howell and Denis Gestin and to newly elect Göran Malmberg as board members. It was noted that David J. Ballard, Eola Änggård Runsten and Magnus Nilsson chose to resign from their positions. It was resolved to elect Göran Malmberg as chairman of the board.



During the period the CFO Ulrika Drotz and the COO Jonatan Sjöström have decided to leave the company.

Rick van Veen has been appointed as new CFO and will join on July 1.



FIRST quarter 2026 (JAN - MAR)

Order intake amounted to 59.0 (43.7) MSEK, an organic growth of 50.2%, giving an increase of 35.1% for the quarter, impacted by -15.1% currency effects.



Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved to -9.2 (-19.2) MSEK.



Net income for the period reached -16.5 (-27.5) MSEK.



Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to -0.59 (-1.08) SEK.



Cash flow from operating activities improved compared to previous year to 26.4 (-3.3) MSEK.

CEO Frans Venker comments:

"About a year ago we set out to also improve sales efficiency in all our regions. This entailed global coordination, collaboration, and ensuring we have the right resources in the right place. Today, we start to see early results of this transition. Combined with a market recovery from tariffs, general uncertainty, and volatility in exchange rates, the overall result is encouraging growth.

I am proud of what we have achieved so far, which is also reflected in our overall numbers. While most projects come from a broad customer base in the US, net sales in EMEA and APAC increased by 46% and 22% respectively in the quarter. The Americas performed somewhat below last year with net sales decreasing 4% in the quarter. However, we don't see any indication of wavering demand in the Americas as sales were mainly impacted by the timing of projects.

As the summer approaches, the MedTech industry enters an intense period filled with conferences and congresses. This is a crucial time to showcase our solutions and build awareness. Although macroeconomic uncertainty persists, the funnel of activity and the prospects remain high. I remain encouraged by our progress and leading market position. There is high interest in all our services and product lines as reflected by our performance for three consecutive quarters. Mentice stands much stronger today than a year ago, with increased growth potential for the future."



The full report is available on the Mentice website, www.mentice.com, or via the following link Mentice Interim Report Jan-Mar 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Frans Venker, CEO, Mentice

Email: frans.venker@mentice.com

Mobile +46 (0) 735 25 30 81

About Mentice

Mentice (STO: MNTC) is the world leader in proficiency based simulation solutions for image guided therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular, and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. Learn more about the features and benefits of Mentice solutions at: www.mentice.com



Marketplace| Nasdaq First North Premium Growth Market, Stockholm | Ticker symbol MNTC

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This information is information that Mentice is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-07 07:00 CEST.