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WKN: A2PK7M | ISIN: SE0012673291 | Ticker-Symbol: MN2
Frankfurt
24.03.26 | 08:01
1,180 Euro
-0,42 % -0,005
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MENTICE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MENTICE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1801,23011:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 20:00 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mentice AB: Mentice Appoints Rick van Veen as Chief Financial Officer and Announces Changes to the Executive Management Group

Mentice AB (publ), Gothenburg, Sweden - Mentice today announced the appointment of Rick van Veen as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2026. Rick brings extensive experience in financial management and business leadership from a global MedTech company. Ulrika Drotz, Mentice current CFO will be leaving Mentice on August 1 2026, following a transition period to support a smooth handover.

As part of this development, Mentice is evolving the structure of its Executive Management Group to further increase speed, and impact towards our customers. Mentice takes the opportunity to develop the CFO role to include global business operations. In addition, the COO role will be consolidated, and the responsibilities will be shared across the Executive Management Group. Jonatan Sjöström, Mentice current COO will be leaving the company on April 30, 2026.

"Ulrika and Jonatan have both made valuable contributions to Mentice during their time with the company, helping strengthen the business and supporting the company's long-term development," said Frans Venker, CEO of Mentice. "We thank them for their dedication and commitment, and we wish them both continued success in the future."

Frans Venker added "We are pleased to welcome Rick van Veen to Mentice, Rick brings strong financial expertise and leadership experience, and his profile is well aligned with Mentice growth journey."

Mentice continues to execute its strategy, and the company confirms that business operations remain unchanged. Mentice remains focused on delivering sustainable, profitable growth.

For more information, please contact:
Frans Venker, CEO, Mentice
Email: frans.venker@mentice.com
Mobile +46 (0) 735 25 30 81

About Mentice
Mentice (STO: MNTC) is the world leader in proficiency based simulation solutions for image guided therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular, and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. Learn more about the features and benefits of Mentice solutions at: www.mentice.com

Marketplace| Nasdaq First North Premium Growth Market, Stockholm | Ticker symbol MNTC
Certified Adviser| FNCA Sweden AB

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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