Mentice AB: Mentice and Siemens Healthineers Announce Co-Marketing Partnership to Advance Neurovascular Treatment Planning

Gothenburg, Sweden - June 2026 - Mentice AB, a global leader in simulation and clinical decision support solutions for Image-Guided Therapies, today announced a co-marketing agreement with Siemens Healthineers, a leading medical technology company. The agreement enables access to Ankyras® clinical decision-support software with the Siemens Healthineers ARTIS icono angiography systems and includes joint promotional activities through the ARTIS icono product platform.

The partnership aims to expand clinician access to advanced, patient-specific aneurysm treatment planning by combining the state-of-the-art angiography systems by Siemens Healthineers with Mentice predictive modeling software. Ankyras® is commercially available in the EU, the United States, and Brazil.

Interoperable access to Ankyras® on ARTIS icono

Through this agreement, clinicians using ARTIS icono systems will be able to seamlessly access Ankyras® as part of their clinical workflow. Imaging data acquired on ARTIS icono can be transferred directly to Ankyras®, allowing physicians to virtually plan and simulate flow-diverter treatments using patient-specific anatomy.

Ankyras® supports interventional neuroradiologists in selecting a flow-diverter device by predicting device behavior, including foreshortening and landing zones, prior to the procedure. This enables more informed decision-making and supports procedural confidence without additional radiation exposure or patient risk.

By enabling the use of Ankyras® in the angio-suite environment, the collaboration brings advanced treatment planning closer to routine clinical practice, helping clinicians prepare for complex intracranial aneurysm cases with greater precision and efficiency.

Co-marketing activities to drive visibility and adoption

The co-marketing agreement includes a broad set of collaborative activities designed to increase awareness and adoption of Ankyras® in combination with ARTIS icono systems. The collaboration spans co-branded digital presence, inclusion of Ankyras in the Siemens Healthineers sales and customer engagements, and coordinated promotional activities across events, education, and digital channels.

These initiatives leverage the global commercial reach of Siemens Healthineers as well as Mentice clinical simulation expertise to promote an interoperable solution that supports improved planning and workflow efficiency in neurointerventional care.

Advancing patient-specific treatment planning

Ankyras® is Mentice clinical decision-support application focused on medical device planning for intracranial aneurysms. By combining Ankyras® with ARTIS icono, clinicians can move seamlessly from imaging to simulation, furthering the integrated Mentice VIST & Siemens Healthineers "virtual patient" approach to treatment planning directly connected to the clinical environment as published in 2021.

For more information, please contact:

Frans Venker, CEO, Mentice

Email: frans.venker@mentice.com

Mobile +46 (0) 735 25 30 81

About Mentice

Mentice (STO: MNTC) is the world leader in proficiency based simulation solutions for image guided therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular, and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. Learn more about the features and benefits of Mentice solutions at: www.mentice.com



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