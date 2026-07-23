Mentice AB: Mentice Growth Trajectory Continues In Q2 2026

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE SECOND QUARTER 2026 (APR - JUN)

On June 29, Mentice announced the receipt of two orders with a total value of USD 2.4M from one of the top 20 global MedTech companies within interventional cardiology, focused on structural heart disease.

SECOND QUARTER 2026 (APR- JUN)

Net sales totaled 79.6 (63.4) MSEK. Organic growth was 28.1%, while growth amounted to 25.5% after correcting for currency effects.

Order intake amounted to 78.6 (57.6) MSEK. Organic growth was 41.3%, while growth amounted to 36.6% after correcting for currency effects.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved to 6.3 (-8.1) MSEK.

Net income for the period reached -0.9 (-17.6) MSEK.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to -0.03 (-0.69) SEK.

Cash flow from operating activities improved to 8.3 (-7.3) MSEK.

SIX MONTHS 2026 (JAN - JUN)

Net sales totaled 141.7 (117.7) MSEK. Organic growth was 27.3%, while growth amounted to 20.4% after correcting for currency effects.

Order intake amounted to 137.6 (101.0) MSEK. Organic growth was 46.5%, while growth amounted to 35.9% after correcting for currency effects.

The order book at the end of the period was 128.1 (112.0) MSEK. Organic growth was 14.5%, while growth amounted to 14.1% after correcting for currency effects.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to -2.9 (-27.3) MSEK.

Net income for the period was -17.3 (-45.1) MSEK.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to -0.62 (-1.76) SEK.

Cash flow from operating activities totaled 34.8 (-10.6) MSEK.

CEO Frans Venker comments:

This time last year, Mentice announced a series of strategic initiatives including a global strategic workforce realignment, a rights issue, and a review of our strategic priorities. Today, Mentice is leaner, faster and better equipped, with a lower cost base and a team ready to capture the opportunities ahead. Some impacts are already visible in our financial reporting, with EBITDA reaching SEK 6 million (-8M) in the quarter, and with a significant improvement in operating cash flow for the first half year of 2026.



The strategic initiatives from last year have also affected the company in other ways. In the past months we have participated in 14 conferences globally, both to stay updated on clinical developments and to showcase our technology and products. We are met with interest from partners, customers and healthcare professionals alike, and it is gratifying to see our focus paying off.



The full report is available on the Mentice website, www.mentice.com, or via the following link Mentice Interim Reports 2026.



Webcast presentation of the interim report

The Q2 Interim Report for the period of April - June 2026 will be presented by CEO Frans Venker and CFO Rick van Veen on July 23, 2026, at 10:00 CEST.



The live broadcast is followed by a Q&A moderated by Carnegie's analyst Maria Karlsson-Osipova.



For more information and to register, please visit https://access.dnbcarnegie.com/companies/1430/live



The presentation will be held in English. Participants are advised to register at least a few minutes in advance.

For more information, please contact:

Frans Venker, CEO, Mentice

Email: frans.venker@mentice.com

Mobile +46 (0) 735 25 30 81

About Mentice

Mentice (STO: MNTC) is the world leader in proficiency based simulation solutions for image guided therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular, and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. Learn more about the features and benefits of Mentice solutions at: www.mentice.com



Marketplace| Nasdaq First North Premium Growth Market, Stockholm | Ticker symbol MNTC

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This information is information that Mentice is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-23 07:00 CEST.

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