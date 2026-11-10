

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss utility BKW AG (B9W.F, BKW.SW) announced on Tuesday that it has reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, despite continued pressure on production from its hydropower and wind assets during the third quarter.



The company said electricity generation remained below long-term averages as prolonged hot and dry weather reduced output from hydropower and wind facilities.



BKW said its diversified business model had a stabilizing effect, with its Power Grid and Infrastructure & Buildings segments performing in line with expectations.



The company said trading conditions remained challenging because of volatility in energy markets, although its trading business had continued to perform well after a difficult start to the year.



BKW reaffirmed its full-year outlook and said it expects 2026 EBIT to be at the lower end of its previously announced guidance range of 650 million francs to 750 million francs.



Shares of BKW were up 4.43% at 131.90 francs in Swiss trading.



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