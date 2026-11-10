Nu-Tek Biosciences, LLC: Nu-Tek BioSciences Successfully Completes ISO 9001 Certification Review, Reinforcing Commitment to Raw Material Quality

Continuous ISO 9001 certification reinforces Nu-Tek's focus on quality management, manufacturing consistency, and the supplier assurance priorities of biopharmaceutical customers

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nu-Tek BioSciences, a market leader in the manufacturing of 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and protein hydrolysates, has successfully completed its latest ISO 9001 certification review. The successful audit confirms the company's commitment to quality management and continuous improvement in the production of critical raw materials.

Nu-Tek first received ISO 9001 certification in 2019 and continues to undergo required surveillance audits to maintain certification. This ongoing process reflects the company's focus on maintaining a disciplined quality management framework and supporting the exacting requirements of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

For bioprocessing industry leaders, certifications serve as a critical foundation for evaluating and maintaining qualified suppliers. ISO 9001, alongside relevant SQF, Halal, Kosher, and organic certifications, enables customers to assess suppliers against quality management, product, and sourcing requirements applicable to their operations.

"Raw materials are indispensable to reliable biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and confidence in the supplier is just as vital as the ingredient itself," said Tom Yezzi, CEO of Nu-Tek BioSciences. "Maintaining our ISO 9001 certification reflects our commitment to quality and continuous improvement. We recognize that our customers depend on strong supplier controls as they work to bring breakthrough therapies to market, and we prioritize our ISO, SQF, and other certifications to help ensure they have the highest-quality materials for bioprocessing."

As biopharmaceutical manufacturers increase oversight of critical materials, Nu-Tek remains focused on delivering animal-origin-free ingredients supported by a commitment to manufacturing quality and customer support.

About Nu-Tek BioSciences

Nu-Tek BioSciences is the market leader in developing and manufacturing high-quality, 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and protein hydrolysates. Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, the company operates a state-of-the-art, purpose-built manufacturing facility dedicated to producing superior raw materials for the biopharmaceutical industry. Nu-Tek's pioneering solutions are integral to cell culture and microbial fermentation, supporting the production of vaccines, therapeutics, and other vital biologics. More information is available at www.nu-tekbiosciences.com.

Media Contact:

Courtney Jones

Director of Commercial Development

cjones@nu-tekbioscience.com

+1 (952) 936-3614

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e68daf7-649f-4034-b5b3-52f3ffe56d24