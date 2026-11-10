Columbia, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Elauwit Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELWT) ("Elauwit" or the "Company"), a national managed services provider of turnkey broadband and property-wide WiFi networks serving multifamily, student housing, and senior living communities, today announced that James Di Bartolo, Chief Financial Officer, and Matt Kreps, Investor Relations, will host investor 1x1 meetings at the Craig-Hallum 17th Annual Alpha Select Conference to be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2025 in New York.

To request a 1x1 meeting with management of Elauwit, attending investors should contact their Craig-Hallum representative or Matt Kreps at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Elauwit Connection (NASDAQ: ELWT)

Elauwit is a publicly traded connectivity MSP dedicated to rental communities, including multifamily properties, student housing, and senior living. Elauwit designs, builds, and operates managed networks, backed by a service model that treats property teams and residents like a relationship, not an account number.



With dependable connections, exceptional resident support, and no-upfront-cost options, Elauwit helps owners deliver premium connectivity as a competitive advantage, supporting new revenue, resident retention and increased asset value.

For more information, visit www.elauwit.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323418