

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SECOM CO., LTD. (SOMLY) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY55.270 billion, or JPY138.24 per share. This compares with JPY49.102 billion, or JPY119.39 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to JPY622.338 billion from JPY593.547 billion last year.



SECOM CO., LTD. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY55.270 Bln. vs. JPY49.102 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY138.24 vs. JPY119.39 last year. -Revenue: JPY622.338 Bln vs. JPY593.547 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 266.33 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.313 T



All EPS are Basic



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