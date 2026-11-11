

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SECOM CO., LTD. (9735.T), a Japanese security services company, Wednesday reported higher first-half profit, primarily helped by growth in revenue.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to JPY 55.270 billion or JPY 138.24 per basic share from JPY 49.102 billion or JPY 119.39 per basic share a year ago.



Profit growth was also supported by higher gains on investments in investment partnerships, which rose to JPY 13.521 billion from JPY 5.948 billion a year ago.



Operating profit climbed to JPY 73.801 billion from JPY 67.464 billion, while ordinary profit increased to JPY 92.823 billion from JPY 79.063 billion.



Revenue grew 4.9% to JPY 622.338 billion from JPY 593.547 billion last year.



For fiscal 2027, SECOM forecasts net sales of JPY 1.314 trillion, up 4.5%, and operating profit of JPY 165.5 billion, an increase of 3.2%. Ordinary profit is expected to decline 3.4% to JPY 176 billion, while profit attributable to owners of the parent is projected to fall 6.1% to JPY 105.8 billion. Basic earnings per share is forecast at JPY 266.33.



In Tokyo, SECOM shares closed down 0.59% at JPY 6,765 on Wednesday.



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