

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SECOM Co., Ltd. (SOMLY), a Japanese security services provider, on Friday reported slightly lower first-quarter profit primarily due to decrease in non-operating income.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent declined to 24.096 billion yen or 59.81 yen per basic share from 24.939 billion yen or 60.24 yen per basic share a year earlier.



Non-operating income fell to 6.723 billion yen from 8.889 billion yen, primarily due to a decline in gains on investments in investment partnerships to 2.981 billion yen from 4.739 billion yen and a lower share of profit of entities accounted for using the equity method of 1.439 billion yen compared with 2.288 billion yen a year earlier.



Operating profit rose to 33.466 billion yen from 32.219 billion yen a year ago.



However, ordinary profit edged down to 39.075 billion yen from 39.333 billion yen last year.



Net sales increased 3.6% to 298.453 billion yen from 287.992 billion yen.



SECOM maintained its full-year fiscal 2027 guidance, forecasting net sales of 1.314 trillion yen, up 4.5%, profit attributable to owners of the parent of 105.800 billion yen, or 263.57 yen per share, down 6.1%.



For the first half, SECOM expects net sales to grow 4% to 617 billion yen, and profit attributable to owners of the parent to decline 9.4% to 44.5 billion yen, or 110.73 yen per share.



In Tokyo, SECOM shares gained nearly 2% before closing at 6,839 on Friday.



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